What Netflix Buying Warner Bros. Could Mean For The DC Universe

As you've likely heard by now, Netflix is set to purchase the Warner Bros. film and TV studios for approximately $83 billion. Assuming the deal receives the necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction should close sometime in the third quarter of 2026. This is a historic acquisition with foundation-shaking implications for the entire ecosystem of Hollywood, but for the purposes of this article, we're going to narrow the aperture and just focus on what this deal might mean for the future of the DC Universe.

Writer/director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have spent the past few years developing a brand new cinematic universe that's distinct from the now-defunct DC Extended Universe spearheaded by "Man of Steel" filmmaker Zack Snyder. Their new endeavor technically kicked off with the animated series "Creature Commandos" on HBO Max, but it was taken to new heights with Gunn's "Superman" movie earlier this year.

Let's assume this Netflix deal goes through and assess some likely outcomes for what that means for future DC projects. Expect DC films like "Supergirl," "Man of Tomorrow," and "The Batman II" to be released as normal, since Netflix will have to adhere to the existing contracts that almost certainly stipulate those movies will receive a robust theatrical release. But once Netflix burns through the obligations and starts making its own DC Universe films, all bets are off. Variety is reporting that "Netflix's current proposal for Warner Bros. would have a theatrical window as thin as two weeks of exclusivity before moving to streaming," while another source "flatly denied this, saying the periods would be longer."