How Netflix Buying Warner Bros. Could Destroy Movie Theaters

In 2010, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes infamously hit Netflix below the belt, mocking the then-upstart streaming platform/industry disruptor as, "It's a little bit like, is the Albanian army going to take over the world? I don't think so." Little more than a decade and a half later, well, that small band of rebels is effectively on the precipice of establishing an empire of their own. When the news broke late last night that Netflix had emerged as the leading contender to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the instant reaction across Hollywood was one of confusion; mainly, confusion regarding what this might mean for our already-broken studio system and the declining theatrical industry. What's good for Netflix, after all, can't possibly be good for those of us who treasure the moviegoing experience and especially those who depend on it for their livelihoods, right?

For their part, Netflix has already attempted to get ahead of the narrative. In a gaudy new press release, the streamer announced its intentions to acquire one of the oldest and most prestigious studios in the world. A deep dive into the shareholder-friendly screed is quite revealing, however. Despite plenty of space devoted to PowerPoint presentation superlatives, like how this merger will "offer more choice, more opportunities, more value" and "improve our offering and accelerate our business for decades to come," a grand total of one (1) sentence deigns to shed light on Netflix's theatrical ambitions moving forward:

"Netflix expects to maintain Warner Bros.' current operations and build on its strengths, including theatrical releases for films."

What exactly does that mean for theaters at large? Which films and how many will Netflix actually bother releasing on the big screen? And, most importantly, can we even take the company at its word? Let's dive in.