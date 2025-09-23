How Long Do Movies Stay In Theaters? It's Not Just About Ticket Sales

These days, the theatrical run of any given movie is as difficult to predict as ever. It used to be a straightforward matter of financial performance and whatever competitors were entering theaters in the weeks after a film's release. Now, the popularity of streaming, video-on-demand services, the decline of the physical media market, and the rising cost of modern blockbusters have all played their part in changing the way cinemas and studios plan their theatrical windows.

Over the last several years, the average theatrical window has landed somewhere between 30 and 45 days across all wide releases, but that number oscillates year to year and film to film. Leading up to the mass closure of theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, there were several franchises and types of movies that seemed like guarantees for major hauls and long runs. But with properties like the Marvel Cinematic Universe now struggling at the box office and more isolated events like the Barbenheimer phenomenon catching the zeitgeist, it can be hard to know in advance how well a given film will do in theaters.

Still, we can predict with some accuracy how long a film will stay on the big screen, going off a couple of factors. Box office performance in the first couple of weeks remains a strong indicator of longevity, but other things like streaming synergy and the time of year a movie comes out also play a role.