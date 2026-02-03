12 Best Nickelodeon Movies, Ranked

Among the major production companies making films for young audiences, Nickelodeon Movies is often the unsung hero — the younger sibling of Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks, always caught in the shadow of genre-defining hits like "Frozen," "Toy Story," or "Shrek." And yet, it might just be this scrappy, underdog status that makes so many Nickelodeon Movies distinct in our memory.

Since its inception in the mid-'90s, the studio has told stories that reflect a less perfect, yet arguably more honest view of adolescence. Their animated adventures attempt to outthink the aesthetics and techniques perfected by their peers, creating visuals that are compellingly unique and a little chaotic. Their comedies are messier, appealing to a silly sense of humor we forget to cherish before we become too smart or too cool in adulthood. The coming-of-age stories have an edge to them, featuring protagonists who make the complicated, human mistakes many do while trying to grow up.

Having matured itself beyond its 30th anniversary milestone, we've gone back to the very beginning to highlight our favorite Nickelodeon movies of all time.