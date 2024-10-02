A Beloved Nicktoon Is Getting A Live-Action Movie And There's No Way This Isn't Nightmare Fuel

One of Nickelodeon's most beloved shows is coming back to life as a movie, but it sounds like it's going to be a recipe for straight-up nightmare fuel. While it's best not to judge something until we see it, this one is tough to swallow. A live-action/CGI hybrid "Rugrats" movie is currently in the works, according to Deadline. Full details have not been made available, but that alone is enough to raise a great many eyebrows.

According to the report, Jason Moore ("Pitch Perfect," "Shotgun Wedding") is on board to direct the film. Since Nickelodeon is owned by Paramount, presumably that studio will distribute the movie. Then again, there's always the possibility this could go to Netflix or directly to Paramount+. Mikey Day, of "Saturday Night Live" fame, co-wrote the film alongside his "SNL" writing partner Streeter Seidell. This project has actually been kicking around for some time, with a "Rugrats" live-action movie first entering development back in 2018. Various creators have come and gone since the original announcement, including "Family Guy" writer David Goodman.

"Rugrats" is an undeniably popular and enduring franchise. The original animated series ran for nearly 200 episodes from 1991 to 2004 (with a break from '93-'97). There was also a spin-off series titled "All Grown Up!" that ran for five season from 2003 to 2008. More recently, a CGI "Rugrats" revival series aired for two seasons on Paramount+. The CGI versions of Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, and the rest of the gang in that show would probably be enough to suggest that this movie is, at best, going to have a tough uphill climb ahead of it, and at worst, it could simply be a terrible idea to try to make a movie version in this form.