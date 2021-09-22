The Creepy CGI Rugrats Revival Is Returning For Season 2 Whether You Like It Or Not

You could argue the only impressive thing about this new "Rugrats" is the cast. Almost all of the original actors returned to voice their iconic roles, including E.G. Daily as Tommy Pickles and Christine Cavanaugh as Chuckie Finster. Paramount+ has even brought some new talent into the fold with their inclusion of Nicole Byer, Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, and more.

The official synopsis for the reboot series says that "Rugrats" will follow the babies as "they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view."

Because nothing in life is fair, the new "Rugrats" has been renewed for a second season before the entirety of their first season was even fully released into the world. The second half of season 1 will hit Paramount's streaming service on October 7, 2021 and it includes an insane sounding Halloween special where Angelica straight up turns into a werewolf... But will it be as psychologically harrowing as the episode where they dream about growing up and their adult office bursts into flames while they're locked inside? With CGI like that, it truly might be.