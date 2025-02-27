Michelle Trachtenberg's 8 Best Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

To put it simply, loving "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" these days is ... complicated. But to love Dawn Summers, arguably one of the most controversial swings ever taken by a popular TV series, is not. Michelle Trachtenberg's character was introduced in season 5 as the younger sister of Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), and fans were immediately outraged. The problem was never Trachtenberg's performance — which was a perfect encapsulation of the frustrations that come with being a younger sister in the shadow of a much more "important" older sister — but because she dared to exist at all. But after season 5 episode 13, "Blood Ties," I can't imagine anyone not loving Dawn.

Buffy has known for a while the truth about Dawn's existence as "The Key" (a ball of energy that opens the portals to the hell dimensions that run parallel to the human world transformed into a human girl to be protected by the Slayer), but Dawn is unsure. She frantically cuts her skin to prove to herself that by having flesh and blood, it means she's "real" and a part of the family. It is a harrowing scene, and one that motivates Buffy moving forward to be not just a Slayer, but also a caregiver and protector of Dawn. Her existence strengthens the show's themes about the importance of found family, and how love can be built through extraordinary circumstances. The more time Buffy and Dawn spent together, the better both of their characters became. Playing Dawn requires an emotional depth that most young actors simply cannot grasp, but Michelle Trachtenberg brought Dawn to life with ease. As the world mourns her passing, it's hard not to think about one of Buffy's best lines to her — "You have to be strong. Dawn, the hardest thing in this world is to live in it. Be brave. Live. For me." She will be sorely missed. (BJ Colangelo)