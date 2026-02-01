Guillermo Del Toro's Canceled Justice League Dark Movie Featured DC's Best Characters

Guillermo del Toro has many unrealized projects. Thankfully "Frankenstein," which he'd been trying to direct for years, is no longer one of them, but "Justice League Dark" is. The film was announced in 2012 with the working title "Heaven Sent," but del Toro left it in 2015. Currently, it sounds like del Toro is content with leaving "Justice League Dark" in the past.

But let's back up: What is the Justice League Dark? Basically, it's a team combining all the prominent magical or supernatural characters in the DC Universe, including Zatanna, John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, and Etrigan the Demon, among others. As del Toro had already combined the supernatural and superheroes with his "Hellboy" films, he would've been a perfect fit for "Justice League Dark."

While it wasn't meant to be, del Toro has been upfront about sharing what he had planned — which only adds to the bittersweetness. Recently, on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, the filmmaker confirmed the ensemble's lead would've been Constantine, the cynical chain-smoking exorcist. Swamp Thing — not just a living plant but an avatar of all Earth's plant-life, "The Green" — would've had a major role, too, while one of Swamp Thing's nemeses, the Floronic Man, was set to appear as a villain.

While del Toro said he didn't get far enough into the production to start casting the Justice League Dark, he had his frequent collaborator Doug Jones in mind for Deadman (the withered ghost of murdered acrobat Boston Brand). Jones typically plays the prosthetic-animated characters in del Toro films, like the Faun and Pale Man in "Pan's Labyrinth."

"Physically I could do the suit [for Deadman] and I know [Jones'] mannerisms and all that," del Toro explained. Most excitingly, he revealed a huge cameo his script included: Batman.