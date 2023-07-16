Guillermo Del Toro's Hellboy II Has A Lot In Common With One Of The Greatest DC Comics Of All Time

Remember when superhero movies had heart, romance, and sincerity?

It's been 15 years since Guillermo del Toro's "Hellboy II: The Golden Army." There's a better world out there where it, not "Iron Man," set the template for superhero movies that followed. "Hellboy II" is an individualistic film. It's focused only on the characters in the present, not on spinning them off into future adventures. Del Toro doesn't assemble his film like a factory product, but uses his imagination to infuse every frame with life.

Like "Batman Returns," it's a superhero sequel where the director uses a playing-it-safe first movie as a springboard for a more personal follow-up. This is clearest in the production design — the first "Hellboy" film was about translating comic creator Mike Mignola's aesthetic into live-action. "The Golden Army," though, is all del Toro. The opening is rendered via stop-motion, an early hint of del Toro's fervor in protecting the sanctity of animation. The monster designs — from the piranha-like Tooth Fairies, the eyeless Angel of Death, and the clockwork automatons that comprise the titular army — all look like they could've come out of "Pan's Labyrinth." Naturally enough, the film has a sunny palette and warmer lighting, even at night, compared to the cool blues of the original "Hellboy."

Among 2010s and 2020s superhero movies, only James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy comes close to recapturing this magic. Looking to the past, however, there's a comic run that embodies the same spirit as "Hellboy II." What is it? Alan Moore's "The Saga of the Swamp Thing."