Guillermo Del Toro Wants To Only Make Animated Movies In The Future

Director Guillermo del Toro is an ambitious filmmaker, almost to a fault. For every film he makes, there seems to be two that he had to pass on, or simply hasn't gathered the money to complete. In the book "Guillermo del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities: My Notebooks, Collections, and Other Obsessions," the filmmaker lays out a litany of movies he has wanted to make, including a "Hamlet"-like story set in a butcher shop, a steampunk version of "The Count of Monte Cristo," adaptations of novels by Mark Frost and George R.R. Martin, live-action remakes of his favorite anime films, a "Tarzan," a "Halo" movie, a "Silent Hill" movie, a new animated film of "The Wind in the Willows," a few superhero movies with the Hulk and the Justice League, and perhaps most famously, an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness."

Del Toro's last produced film was the 2022 stop-motion adaptation of Carlo Collodi's "Pinocchio," the filmmaker's first animated feature, which he co-directed with Mark Gustafson. The director must have become fond of the medium, as he, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitted that animation may be his only path forward in the near future. Live-action movies are all well and good, and he has won several Academy Awards with live actors (his 2017 film "The Shape of Water" won Best Picture), but apart from a few of the above-mentioned projects, del Toro might want to stick with animation in general. "There are a couple more live-action movies I want to do but not many," he said. "After that, I only want to do animation. That's the plan."

This seems like a natural decision for a filmmaker with a striking and unique style and a tendency to create whole, fantastical worlds. Why bother with the limits of the real world when animation can do so much more?