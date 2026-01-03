One Batman Comic Took The Superhero's Name Very Literally With A Wild Horror Twist

Batman, due to his lack of superpowers and his recent movies' adherence to the Christopher Nolan template, has a reputation among casual fans as the "realistic superhero." Yet that belies almost 90 years of comic history steeped in fantasy. Many Batman stories explore the supernatural, and one of the most quietly influential is 1990's "Dark Knight, Dark City," a three-issue story ("Batman" #452-454) written by Peter Milligan and drawn by Kieron Dwyer. All three issues boast covers drawn by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola for extra eeriness.

Some Batman stories open with mood-setting of the Dark Knight surveying Gotham from a skyscraper or gargoyle perch, some begin with an action sequence of him taking down criminals, some begin by recounting Bruce Wayne's tragic origin. This one starts in the 1760s, as robed men huddle in a farmhouse basement, part of the settlement that will evolve into Gotham City. These men — including future Founding Father Thomas Jefferson — are gathered for a horrible and occult ritual, "The Ceremony of the Bat." This ceremony is intended to summon a bat demon, Barbathos, and bind it to their will via human sacrifice. Nerves, a scuffle, and the sight of a large bat in the basement's shadows leave the cultists running. They bar the cellar entrance and the Ceremony stands incomplete ... but was something brought over from the other side?

The comic returns to the ritual intermittently, recounted as the journaled confession by one of the cultists, Jacob Stockman. Meanwhile, in the present, Batman trails the Riddler. Eddie Nygma is on a rampage, leaving riddles (and bodies) across Gotham, but Batman still can't see the big picture. The story's denouement reveals the Riddler discovered Stockman's diary and set about recreating the conditions for the Ceremony of the Bat — with Batman as the sacrifice.