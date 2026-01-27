15 Best Netflix Original Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Netflix has a complicated relationship with the concept of quality. As a production and distribution company, they are uniquely skilled at churning out content at a rapid speed. But with countless original movies and television shows to their name, are they all winners? Certainly not, and wading through that vast library can seem daunting at times.

Despite its commitment to quantity, Netflix has also worked to prove itself as a purveyor of quality entertainment in recent years. They've fought to be recognized at the Oscars and other awards shows, soliciting work from acclaimed directors like Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, and Todd Haynes to beef up their massive catalogue. Their original content proves that they are just as capable of cultivating critical darlings as their contemporaries.

Still, if you're searching through Netflix's catalogue today, it can be difficult to separate the mediocre background noise from the gems. Thankfully, we've done the work for you by compiling a list of the best films the platform has to offer. Keep reading for our ranking of the best Netflix original movies.