The Power Of The Dog Won Best Director At The Oscars - And Nothing Else

Jane Campion's Montana-set drama "The Power of The Dog" has been grabbing awards an accolades left and right. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in his career-best performance as a threatening rancher with an intimate secret, the critically-acclaimed Netflix film earned a staggering 12 nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, including four in the acting categories for Cumberbatch, Kristen Dunst, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, and Jesse Plemons. The film also earned nods in the Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and Best Director categories, among others.

Despite making history and leading with the most number of nominations at the Oscars this year, "The Power of the Dog" only won one prize: Best Director for Jane Campion. The New Zealand filmmaker has made history by becoming the first woman to have been nominated twice in the category — Campion was previously nominated for "The Piano" (1993) — and despite not winning best director, at the time, she received the Oscar for "Best Original Screenplay."

This year marks the first time two women have won the "Best Director" prize two years in a row, with Chloé Zhao having won the Oscar for "Nomadland" back in 2021. Despite being nominated in 12 categories, and being surrounded by Oscar-buzz since its release, "The Power of the Dog" took home a single trophy, which has been surprising, to say the least.