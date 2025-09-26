10 Best Disaster Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

Hollywood screenwriters love to conjure up the worst-case scenario for every situation. What if you met the love of your life, but they died a slow, painful death? What if an evil megalomaniac wanted to kill half of the world's population? What if sharks start falling out of the sky? Moviegoers always show up when disaster strikes.

One needn't look to the world of fantasy or science fiction to find a story with real stakes. Mother Nature gives us plenty of tales of destruction all on her own. Indeed, some of the most compelling films examine humankind's often futile struggle to overpower — or simply survive — the awe-inspiring forces of nature. From true stories of survival against all odds to fictional calamities that stretch the limits of believability, we're drawn toward catastrophe.

To be sure, disaster films serve several distinct purposes for audiences. Some are pure blockbuster fare, pushing the worst possible scenario conceit as far as it can go. Others tell true stories of heroism and grit, highlighting the strength of the human spirit. Certain films serve as cautionary tales, reminding us what can happen when we're not prepared for the worst. In any case, it's hard to tear your eyeballs away from the screen when these kinds of films show up. If you're in the mood to watch a movie depicting a life-threatening situation, and you have a Netflix subscription, here are the best disaster movies worth streaming right now.