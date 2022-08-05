Prey Star Amber Midthunder On Her Audition, Throwing Tomahawks, And More [Interview]

Can you tell me about your audition process for this? At what point did you actually find out that this was a Predator movie? Because I know they were keeping that secret for a while.

Midthunder: Yeah. I did not find out until quite late in the game. I think I knew really close to my test, which was a year and a half after my initial audition.

Wow.

Midthunder: I auditioned with Dan the first time in February of 2020, and then Covid happened and it disappeared. And then sometime in 2021, it came back and we went to go shoot. But yeah, I mean, all that I knew was that it was a movie about a young Comanche woman who wanted to be a hunter. And I thought that was really interesting, I thought she was really interesting, and I was a huge fan of Dan, so that was kind of all that I knew.

Dan told me that he was looking at sports movies and underdog stories a lot for reference when he was making this. And I'm curious if that extended to be a part of your process, too. Did you watch anything ahead of time to help find an anchor for your performance at all?

Midthunder: I did. I'm learning that Dan and I have very different processes for this. And we had this running joke of, or at least I told him, "I've got secrets, and they're going to stay secrets." And slowly I would tell him, "Well, I think about this," or "I listen to this music," or whatever. Actually, Billy Eilish was a really big — somehow, that music was a very big part of this process for me. But I realize that this is referred to as an underdog story, and I understand that it is, but I think through the process I was so immersed in the mind of Naru that I never once thought of her as an underdog. I think that I believed in her and her abilities just as much as anybody else. And I think it was more my ability to do her justice that I was concerned with. (laughs)