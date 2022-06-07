Prey Trailer: A Comanche Woman Hunts A Predator; Dan Trachtenberg Tells Us About His Prequel

Dan, there's been some discussion in recent years about how, because of the IP-obsessed nature of the industry, filmmakers are increasingly having to smuggle their ideas and interests into a larger property in order to get these stories told at all. I'm curious if that's been true in your experience, because with both this and "10 Cloverfield Lane," it almost feels like both of those are stories that start out as one thing and then eventually become part of a larger, more familiar world. Do you feel like that's an accurate assessment of how the industry is operating right now?

Trachtenberg: I think so. Frankly — I've mentioned this to some friends before — I think Marvel is more of a platform for movies than just a company that makes comic book movies. I think the way we are getting our heist movies and our road movies and our political thrillers are just through IP. One of the things that I've been searching for when I've dabbled in trying to develop stuff for an IP is like, "Is this movie awesome without the IP? Is this already a cool movie?" But not how do I smuggle it into the IP but more, with this one, does that make it even more awesome?

I was a little bit heartbroken when — this movie started out as a Fox thing, and then the merger happened and I didn't know that this could exist, could still happen. And I was thinking about, "Can we take this idea and make it non-IP?" But the themes of the movie, so much in the engine of this, is based on the IP, is stronger because of how the Predator functions and interacts with what our main character is going through. So to answer your question, yes, I think that is absolutely happening. I don't think that's the worst thing in the world. But I think what makes something great is when it feels like it's already an awesome idea, and then when it's connected to the IP that makes it even more special.

Jhane, I was wondering if you could tell me about the language in this movie. Is there a "Valkyrie"-esque moment in the beginning where the characters are speaking in a certain language and then it seamlessly transitions into English? How did you guys approach that?

Myers: Thank you for asking that question. That's really important to me being Comanche and working with our Comanche language department, also with working with Comanche language speakers. But just the fact that people will have a choice, the world will have a choice to listen to the whole film in Comanche is amazing.

Oh, wow.

Myers: That's never been done for my tribe, ever. There's only a couple of movies. I think "Star Wars," which was 30 years old when they transcribed it into Navajo, and then there was Navajo again for "Finding Nemo," which was 20 years old when they did that. But this is the first time for a brand new film to come out and have that option to hear it all in the whole language. So that not only inspires the young language speakers of my nation, but that inspires a lot of other people and shows them, and like I said, shows the world what our language is about. Which is thrilling for me.

Trachtenberg: To be specific, so in the movie, we did wrestle a lot with doing a "Hunt For Red October" thing. Ultimately never quite came up with any aggressive gimmick for it. But the movie was shot in English and Comanche, both languages are spoken, but when you hear English, it's as if it's Comanche. But what Jhane is speaking to is on Hulu, there will be a Comanche dub of the movie. So you can watch the entire movie in Comanche with the original actors returning to perform their roles.

Myers: Which is so cool. Hopefully, this happening at the beginning in this film will reset that paradigm for native language. So when other directors and people are producing films that have a native narrative, they'll go the whole mile and do the film in that language. When I first read the script I was so excited and I talked to Dan I'm like, "Dan, I can't wait to hear...!" Because I'm a big "Predator" fan, and I wanted [the Predator] to push that little language thing and get the Comanche language and then play it back. I thought that would be so cool, and that was in one of my first conversations with Dan, because that's just what popped into my head.