Timothee Chalamet's Forgotten A24 Movie With A Scream Queen Is Streaming On Prime Video
A24 is a name synonymous with a certain quality for cinephiles. From "Green Room" to "Moonlight" and everything in between, A24 has produced some incredible movies over the years. But not all of them have been big hits or have had a lot of cultural staying power — not even the ones that feature Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet and scream queen Maika Monroe in the lead roles.
The movie in question is 2017's "Hot Summer Nights," which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, this coming-of-age crime drama sort of came and went when it arrived just shy of a decade ago. That was, in part, due to its release strategy. It arrived via DirecTV Cinema, which is something A24 was doing at the time. Bryan Bertino's A24 creature feature "The Monster" had a similar rollout, essentially becoming exclusively available on VOD for DirecTV customers at the time, with only a very limited release in theaters.
For those who haven't seen it, "Hot Summer Nights" is set in the early 1990s and centers on Daniel (Chalamet), an awkward teen who winds up in over his head as he deals drugs and falls for his business partner's sister, McKayla (Monroe), across, you guess it, several hot summer nights in Cape Cod. Emory Cohen ("Rebel Ridge"), Thomas Jane ("Deep Blue Sea"), Maia Mitchell ("Until Dawn"), and William Fichtner ("The Dark Knight") also star.
Monroe had previously made a name for herself in horror movies such as the overlooked thriller "The Guest" and "It Follows." Meanwhile, Chalamet was a star on the rise, but 2017 would prove to be a banner year for the actor.
Hot Summer Nights was part of a huge year for Timothée Chalamet
Though Timothée Chalamet had already appeared in movies like "Interstellar" and "Love the Coopers," 2017 was when he established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. That same year, he appeared in another A24 movie in the form of the huge hit "Lady Bird," as well as Luca Guadagnino's "Call Me by Your Name," which earned Chalamet his two first of two Oscar nominations to date. He was later nominated for his work as Bob Dylan in 2024's "A Complete Unknown," and he wasn't exactly happy about losing the Oscar that year.
What's interesting is that in this banner year for Chalamet, "Hot Summer Nights" sort of exists as the forgotten entry in his catalog. It's actually one of his worst-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes, carrying a mere 46% approval rating. All the same, it serves as a bit of an interesting time capsule for fans of modern cinema, as he has since established himself as one of the biggest actors working right now.
Indeed, Chalamet has since gone on to star in huge movies such as "Dune," "Don't Look Up," "Wonka," and, most recently, "Marty Supreme," which once again has him in the Oscar conversation. The actor's string of successes even helped secure him a first-look deal with Warner Bros. in 2024, which is pretty impressive for an actor who just turned 30.
As for Monroe, she's continued her scream queen ways, starring in "Watcher," "Longlegs," and 2025's "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle." She's also due to reunite with director David Robert Mitchell for a sequel to "It Follows" titled "They Follow."