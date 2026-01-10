Timothee Chalamet's Forgotten A24 Movie With A Scream Queen Is Streaming On Prime Video

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A24 is a name synonymous with a certain quality for cinephiles. From "Green Room" to "Moonlight" and everything in between, A24 has produced some incredible movies over the years. But not all of them have been big hits or have had a lot of cultural staying power — not even the ones that feature Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet and scream queen Maika Monroe in the lead roles.

The movie in question is 2017's "Hot Summer Nights," which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, this coming-of-age crime drama sort of came and went when it arrived just shy of a decade ago. That was, in part, due to its release strategy. It arrived via DirecTV Cinema, which is something A24 was doing at the time. Bryan Bertino's A24 creature feature "The Monster" had a similar rollout, essentially becoming exclusively available on VOD for DirecTV customers at the time, with only a very limited release in theaters.

For those who haven't seen it, "Hot Summer Nights" is set in the early 1990s and centers on Daniel (Chalamet), an awkward teen who winds up in over his head as he deals drugs and falls for his business partner's sister, McKayla (Monroe), across, you guess it, several hot summer nights in Cape Cod. Emory Cohen ("Rebel Ridge"), Thomas Jane ("Deep Blue Sea"), Maia Mitchell ("Until Dawn"), and William Fichtner ("The Dark Knight") also star.

Monroe had previously made a name for herself in horror movies such as the overlooked thriller "The Guest" and "It Follows." Meanwhile, Chalamet was a star on the rise, but 2017 would prove to be a banner year for the actor.