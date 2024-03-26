Warner Bros. Doubles Down On Timothee Chalamet With Big New Deal Following Dune, Wonka Success

Warner Bros. is making a commitment to stay in the Timothee Chalamet business. The legendary studio has signed the actor to a multi-year, first-look deal, which represents a sizable show of faith in the 28-year-old A-list star. But following the success of monster hits such as last year's "Wonka" and both "Dune" movies, it would be hard to blame WB for going all-in on Chalamet at this point.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, specifics of the deal have not been disclosed, but the deal extends to feature projects that Chalamet would both star in and produce. It also appears the deal is limited to movies and may not extend to TV. Chalamet had this to say about it in a statement:

"Working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and their teams on Wonka and Dune over these last few years has been a deeply rewarding experience. These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I'm so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let's go!"

Chalamet's track record speaks for itself at this point. "Wonka" became a much bigger-than-expected hit, taking in more than $600 million worldwide. That dovetailed right into "Dune: Part Two," which is about to cross the $600 million mark as well, and will likely finish its theatrical run closer to $700 million. Beyond that, the actor has been starring in huge hits dating back to his minor role in Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar." He can also deliver critical acclaim, which he proved in movies like "Call Me by Your Name" (which was also a commercial hit by the way), a performance that earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars. His star power has only continued to grow as the years roll on.