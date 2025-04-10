5 Worst Timothée Chalamet Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes
Timothée Chalamet has become a very big deal over the last decade or so. With two Academy Award nominations and an ever-expanding list of excellent movies under his belt, the actor has flaunted his talent in a vast array of roles that range from playing Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown" (2024) to starring as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies and following Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in portraying eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in "Wonka" (2023). That's a lot, especially from a young actor who seems destined to turn in great roles for many decades to come.
Any one of Chalamet's best movies is a great way for a movie fan to spend a couple of hours glued to their seat. However, few prolific actors can maintain a perfect win record throughout their career, and even one as wildly successful as Chalamet has a few less than beloved films in his CV. Here's a look at five of his worst movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
5. A Rainy Day in New York (2019)
As a latter-day Woody Allen movie, "A Rainy Day in New York" (2019) can't help but be compared to some of the filmmaker's finest beats. Even without the once-celebrated Allen's reputation — tarnished by allegations of sexual abuse of his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow – coming in play, it can safely be said that the film doesn't cut it.
"A Rainy Day in New York" got shelved by Amazon in 2018 after the accusations resurfaced with the #MeToo movement, and only got a limited U.S. theatrical release in 2020 after already making the rounds in other parts of the world. But again, even discounting its troubled history, this is understandable. "A Rainy Day in New York" comes across like warmed-up leftovers of Allen's best New York City-themed work. This, however, can't be blamed on Timothée Chalamet, who leads the love triangle story as a somewhat optimistically-cast Allen protagonist stand-in, complete with the requisite awkwardness and a nifty "Annie Hall"-style tweed jacket.
Allen's movies tend to be well-cast, and with names like Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, and Jude Law, "A Rainy Day in New York" is no exception. Still, despite the talent involved, the movie's style far overshadows its substance, which leaves it with a Tomatometer rating of just 47%.
4. One & Two (2015)
"One & Two" (2015) was Timothée Chalamet's first movie after his appearance as young Tom Cooper in Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" (2014). While he has a far bigger role in this fantasy thriller (which, incidentally, was the first and, to date, only feature film directed and written by "The Green Knight" and "Moon Knight" cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo), the movie didn't exactly make a similar impact.
"One & Two" revolves around Chalamet and Kiernan Shipka. The two play Zac and Eva, two siblings with the mysterious ability to teleport who live in a fenced farm compound with their cruel father (Grant Bowler) and ailing mother (Elizabeth Reaser). Ethereal and ominous, "One & Two" has plenty of mysteries and a few surprises up its sleeve. Sadly, many critics felt that the movie's script simply can't match its atmosphere, and that the story runs out of steam.
The indie film's Tomatometer score of 47% means that it has the same critical consensus as "A Rainy Day in New York." However, "One & Two" has a considerably lower audience Popcornmeter rating (35%, while "A Rainy Day in New York" has 56%), so overall, the film is further down the disappointing end of the Chalamet movie spectrum.
3. Hot Summer Nights (2017)
2017 is easy to pinpoint as Timothée Chalamet's big breakthrough year thanks to his two nuanced takes on the "young rebel" archetype: his Oscar-nominated turn as Elio in "Call Me by Your Name" and Kyle Scheible in "Lady Bird." Because of the vast appreciation these movies earned the young star, it can be easy to forget that two other Chalamet movies came out that year. One of them is "Hostiles," the Scott Cooper-directed Christian Bale Western in which Chalamet appears as a young private serving under Bale's Captain Blocker and is, admittedly, somewhat lost in the well-liked film's cast (which includes folks like Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Stephen Lang, and Jesse Plemons). The other is "Hot Summer Nights," which Rotten Tomatoes ranks as Chalamet's third-worst movie.
Chalamet filmed writer-director Elijah Bynum's "Hot Summer Nights" before his two better-known 2017 films, but it premiered after them, which means that its 46% Tomatometer rating ended up slightly blemishing his otherwise stellar year. The movie is a fairly straightforward "1990s kids get in way too over their heads" caper where Chalamet's young Daniel is stuck spending his summer in Cape Cod, befriends Hunter (Alex Roe), and becomes entangled in local drug trade. It's not a bad movie, per se — just very, very by the numbers.
If a Chalamet fan is running out of movies to watch, though, the reviews shouldn't necessarily be a deterrent. The young actor is doing a good job here, and knowing how high his star has risen since "Hot Summer Nights" premiered, it may be a good while before the audiences have a chance to enjoy him in a movie as happily simple as this.
2. The Adderall Diaries (2015)
In writer-director Pamela Romanowsky's "The Adderall Diaries" (2015), Timothée Chalamet plays the younger version of James Franco's troubled protagonist Stephen Elliott. Based on a true crime-style memoir written by the real life Elliott, the 2015 drama is a story about a writer whose newest book project — a biography of a successful programmer named Hans Reiser (Christian Slater) — turns into a true crime project when Reiser is suspected of having murdered his wife (who suddenly disappeared). As Reiser's murder trial approaches, Stephen has to deal with his copious personal issues, including the fallout of his father (Ed Harris) returning in his life to challenge the version of their family history Stephen describes in his own memoir.
It's the sort of hazy, twisty, multi-layered mystery tale that has all the makings of an excellent A24 mindbender. Unfortunately, "The Adderall Diaries" ended up falling short of its lofty aspirations, and has a Tomatometer rating of only 26%. Several critics have pointed out that the movie lacks cohesion and fails to captivate the viewer, leading to an underwhelming experience.
1. Love the Coopers (2015)
So, yeah, 2015 was not a good year for Timothée Chalamet. His third and easily lowest-rated entry on this list is "Love the Coopers," which also happens to be the third and final Chalamet movie that premiered in what's easily the worst year in his post-"Interstellar" career.
In Chalamet's defense, "Love the Coopers" is very much not a marquee Timothée Chalamet experience. He only appears in the relatively small role as Charlie, a young member of the eponymous Cooper family. Penned by Steven Rogers and directed by Jessie Nelson, "Love the Coopers" is a Christmas film about a large and contentious family that gathers together for the holidays in a predictably chaotic fashion.
The movie features an all-star cast that includes actors like John Goodman, Diane Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Anthony Mackie, and Olivia Wilde, but the whole is quite a bit less than the sum of its parts. "Love the Coopers" was widely panned by critics and has a dismal 18% Tomatometer score. This makes it Chalamet's least-appreciated film by far, at least as far as Rotten Tomatoes is concerned. Still, fans of the actor might want to check out his extremely relatable performance as a sullen, nervous teen trying to impress a girl.