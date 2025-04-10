5 Worst Timothée Chalamet Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

As a latter-day Woody Allen movie, "A Rainy Day in New York" (2019) can't help but be compared to some of the filmmaker's finest beats. Even without the once-celebrated Allen's reputation — tarnished by allegations of sexual abuse of his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow – coming in play, it can safely be said that the film doesn't cut it.

Advertisement

"A Rainy Day in New York" got shelved by Amazon in 2018 after the accusations resurfaced with the #MeToo movement, and only got a limited U.S. theatrical release in 2020 after already making the rounds in other parts of the world. But again, even discounting its troubled history, this is understandable. "A Rainy Day in New York" comes across like warmed-up leftovers of Allen's best New York City-themed work. This, however, can't be blamed on Timothée Chalamet, who leads the love triangle story as a somewhat optimistically-cast Allen protagonist stand-in, complete with the requisite awkwardness and a nifty "Annie Hall"-style tweed jacket.

Allen's movies tend to be well-cast, and with names like Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, and Jude Law, "A Rainy Day in New York" is no exception. Still, despite the talent involved, the movie's style far overshadows its substance, which leaves it with a Tomatometer rating of just 47%.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).