How Timothee Chalamet's Young Wonka Compares To Other Movie Versions

Paul King's "Wonka" is now playing in theaters (check out our review here), so it's time to dig into it, and what better way than to focus on the star of the show? No, not all the delicious chocolate, although there's an argument to be made that the excellent edibles on display are the real stars of the film. No, I'm talking about Mr. Wonka himself, played by Timothée Chalamet in the new prequel/reboot.

Chalamet had some mighty big shoes (and top hat) to fill when agreeing to play Young Wonka here. He was preceded by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the iconic, memed-to-death turn by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and, of course, the original written character by Roald Dahl.

His choice for the character is somewhat different than what a fan of the previous on-screen Wonkas might expect. This script by Simon Farnaby and Paul King calls for a more whimsical, less sinister, and weird Willy Wonka, which honestly falls well within the tone King has established over two very excellent "Paddington" movies. And that's just how Chalamet plays him. This is an idealistic young man, more Mary Poppins than mad scientist. This Wonka has all the dreamer qualities of the previous versions of the character, but not the sadistic edge, which might anger some folks who liked that sarcastic, sardonic interpretation, but that's not what Chalamet or his director were going for here.

So, we all agree this is a different interpretation of Wonka. How does Chalemet stack up to his predecessors?