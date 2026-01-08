Though not one of the many films inspired by a specific "Saturday Night Live" sketch, "Tommy Boy" wouldn't have been without the impact of the long-running NBC series. The 1995 film was produced by Lorne Michaels as a star vehicle for Chris Farley and David Spade, two of the most promising "SNL" cast members at the time whose talent and dynamic as friends seemed perfectly suited for a larger-than-life buddy comedy of this kind. Farley anchored the film as the titular protagonist, the hapless heir to an auto parts company who unexpectedly inherits his birthright long before he's had the chance to become the businessman his father ("First Blood" actor Brian Dennehy) wanted him to be. Spade played the late owner's executive assistant, who joins Farley's Tommy for a Hail Mary sales adventure to save the company.

Critics at the time were relatively hard on "Tommy Boy" for its weak plot (indeed, the actual writing of the film had been a mess thanks to a late-game story overhaul and the limited availability of those headed back to "Saturday Night Live"), but Farley's debut as a comedic leading man has maintained the film's classic status. Decades after his death in 1997, Hollywood creatives have attempted to capitalize on its legacy, and though the cast will likely never reunite to a sequel of any kind, their careers since the original have grown far beyond the family business.

Here's what happened to the cast of "Tommy Boy."