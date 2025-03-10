Why Rob Lowe Left The West Wing During Its Peak

Especially in the current American political climate, "The West Wing" seems like a most fascinating dream of a show, in which major players in Washington may disagree with each other but major global catastrophes are typically averted and even the most in-opposition power lobbyists can get along at the end of the day (and do so while rattling off hyper-literate dialogue). Lowe's character Sam Seaborn, first glimpsed in the show's pilot, has the kind of day that may have gotten him fired in the early-2000s' real world. After spending a night with a charming and beautiful woman (Lisa Edelstein), he realizes to his dismay that she's a high-priced call girl, yet can't stop himself from revealing this to a teacher on a field trip to the White House ... before learning that teacher is the daughter of White House Chief of Staff Leo McGarry (the late John Spencer). But in spite of (or perhaps because of) these flaws, Sam is something of an audience surrogate in the first season, as well as an immensely charismatic lead whose presence allows us to meet McGarry, Bartlet, press secretary C.J. Cregg (Allison Janney), his own boss Toby Ziegler (Richard Schiff), and Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford).

The first two seasons of "The West Wing" feel like something of an apotheosis of modern network drama, encapsulating slow-burn arcs that encompass more than one episode, capturing the zeitgeist of the country as it approached a new millennium, and offering purportedly pointed insights into all sorts of hot-button issues, from religion to drug use to abortion, all under the guise of being political commentary. The show was also a massive hit, becoming one of the most popular shows on television by its third season (which ran from the fall of 2001 to the spring of 2002, ensuring that its own tone would shift post-9/11). Critics loved it, audiences loved it, and the show got showered with Emmys (including a nomination for Lowe).

So, why would he leave? Although both Lowe and Sorkin departed after the show's fourth season, they didn't leave for the same reason. (Sorkin, for his part, hadn't even planned on making "The West Wing" and did it basically by accident.) For Lowe, though, it was a simple case of being "undervalued," as he described it in an interview with the "Podcrushed" podcast in 2023 (via Entertainment Weekly). Though he noted that he shared some stories of his experience in his then-recent memoir, much of it remained known only to him and those around him, with Lowe noting that his stories apparently put others' examples of a difficult workplace to shame.