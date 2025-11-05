5 Hit '70s Movies That No One Remembers Today

Okay, sure, I'm definitely being hyperbolic when I say "no one" remembers these movies, because that's a literal impossibility to prove correct, and I do not doubt a hardcore fan is going to stumble on this list and curse my name for citing a title that's in their Letterboxd top four. But the 1970s mark one of the best decades in the history of cinema, where even titles in the lower half of the top 50 grossing films of the decade include "Annie Hall," "A Star is Born," "King Kong," and "Young Frankenstein," all movies that are beloved and hailed today.

But there are still some films that came out on top at the box office or were showered with the highest honors during awards season that have fallen out of relevance with mainstream pop culture and the newer generations of audiences, only kept alive by the most dedicated movie lovers who crave cinematic nourishment beyond the same 100 titles repeated ad nauseum. So, with these caveats in mind (seriously, don't @ me), here are five hit movies from the 1970s that seldom get discussed today and are at risk of being forgotten for good unless we start introducing them to fresh eyes.

(This should also go without saying, but considering the films are all around 50 years old, they sometimes feature scenes, characterizations, or language that haven't stood the test of time.)