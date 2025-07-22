Why Netflix Canceled Rob Lowe's Unstable After Two Seasons

TV can seem fickle at times, particularly in the streaming era. One moment, you're binge-watching your new favorite show, and the next, it's gone. Plenty of shows have been canceled before their time was up, but knowing that this form of entertainment is a business and these decisions are made with business in mind never makes the pill any easier to swallow. Case in point, those who enjoyed Rob Lowe's "Unstable" on Netflix are surely not happy to know that season 3 isn't happening.

"Unstable" centers on universally admired eccentric biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), and season 2 sees him lay out a series of challenges and mind games for his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he can become the heir to the Dragon empire. Lowe co-created and co-starred in the show alongside his real-life son, adding a meta layer of reality to the whole thing. The series cast also included Fred Armisen ("Portlandia"), Sian Clifford ("His Dark Materials"), Rachel Marsh ("Before We Go"), and Lamorne Morris ("New Girl").

Just two months after the show's second season debuted, it was canceled by Netflix. Deadline revealed at the time that "Unstable" failed to break into the streamer's top 10 charts, which all but assured the cancellation was coming. It garnered fewer than 1.4 million views in its first weekend, which might be a decent number for a network TV show, but not for Netflix. Thus, it was given the ax.

Lowe is no stranger to leaving shows behind. It's one thing for him to choose to leave "The West Wing," though. That was his choice. It's another thing entirely to have the rug ripped out from under him before he wanted to let it go.