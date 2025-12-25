The Iconic '80s Actress Who's Been Nominated For A Ridiculous Number Of Golden Raspberries

Hollywood has a long history of glaring age gaps between male actors and the much younger women they're often paired with: Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in "To Have and Have Not" (44 years old and 19 respectively), Michael Caine and Michelle Johnson in "Blame it on Rio" (50 and 17), and Tom Skerritt and Drew Barrymore in "Poison Ivy" (58 and 17) are just a few examples. Then there was the controversial relationship between Bo Derek and her husband John, who was 30 years her senior. Although they never acted together in a movie, their creative collaborations resulted in the '80s actress receiving a truly ridiculous amount of Golden Raspberry nominations.

Actor, director, and producer John Derek had previous experience dating much younger women when he spotted a 16-year-old girl named Mary Cathleen Collins, a high school dropout going by the stage name Bo Shane. He whisked her away to Greece to star in "Once Upon a Love," which was belatedly released as "Fantasies" in 1981 after Bo had become a superstar. They embarked on an affair while his then-wife, Linda Evans, filed for divorce. Bo and John hung out in Europe for a couple years (reportedly so he could avoid statutory rape charges back home) before returning to the States and marrying in 1976 when she was 18.

Bo's official acting career began with a small part in "Orca: The Killer Whale", one underrated monster movie you need to see, before she was cast as a fantasy dream girl in Blake Edwards's sex farce, "10." It was a star-making turn for Bo, earning her a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year, and she shot to international fame. But thanks to John, her screen career soon took a major downturn.