The Real Reason A Tommy Boy Sequel Never Happened, According To David Spade

Few "Saturday Night Live" cast members made a bigger impact in a short period of time than Chris Farley. From his debut on the show in 1990 to his tragic passing in 1997, Farley made a name for himself with his "go for broke" commitment to physical comedy and his charming, affable personality.

Farley played big parts in small roles for a couple of feature films alongside his "Saturday Night Live" cast members like Adam Sandler in "Airheads" or "Coneheads" with Dan Akroyd, but it's his starring role in "Tommy Boy" that made him an eternal star. The 1995 comedy stars Farley as an overgrown man-child forced to take the reins of his father's brake pad company, with poor David Spade forced to babysit him.

It's a classic odd couple comedy, with Spade's snarky comedic persona contrasting perfectly with Farley's "golly gee wiz" sincerity. Many say "Tommy Boy" is Farley's best movie, and while it wasn't a box office smash (it only made $32.6 million in theaters domestically), it went on to become a much larger success on the home media market. So, why hasn't "Tommy Boy 2" ever come to pass?