Hollywood loves a good remake, even too often they end up making bad ones. In today's film landscape, remakes and reboots make up a large swath of the offerings that audiences can choose from, whether it's streaming releases or prestige projects taking the theatrical exhibition route. Interestingly enough, there seems to be a large portion of the moviegoing audience that wants to see remakes, but there's no denying that they can be a total mixed bag when it comes to quality and improvement upon the source material.

That said, there are quite a few excellent ones that have stood the test of time, as well as a large handful of remakes that are better than the original. Further still, there are several great remakes that are so good, most folks don't even know they're a remake in the first place. One telltale sign of a great film is how much it immerses you, and those remakes that flew under the radar are so engrossing and strong that they've surpassed their origins — a true feat for any artwork attempting to revisit an old story.

Here are 15 amazing movies you likely didn't know were remakes.