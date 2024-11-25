The Best Remake Of All Time (According To IMDb) Is A Crime Thriller

Remakes have a (not entirely unjust) bad reputation. They lack originality and, more often than not, end up being a pale imitation of another piece of art in one way or another. Yet, sometimes, a remake comes along that offers something new. We've seen this plenty of times before in the science fiction genre, with new technology allowing filmmakers to really let their imaginations go wild, resulting in sci-fi remakes that even surpass the originals.

Something similar happens whenever a Hollywood remake of a non-American movie is announced, be it non-English language or otherwise. Beyond the fact that U.S. remakes make it easier for American audiences to avoid exposing themselves to different cultures, languages, and concepts, these films also tend to lose something in translation. Again, though, there are a number of American remakes that've actually proven to be quite good.

All of this is to say that, despite their poor reputation, remakes aren't inherently a bad thing. In fact, some of the movies now regarded as the best of all time are remakes. Such is the case with one of the highest-rated movies of all time on IMDb — namely, a crime thriller directed by Martin Scorsese that's currently sitting comfortably at the 37th spot on the website's Top 250 and was also the movie that finally earned the legendary filmmaker his first Oscar for Best Director. That's right, the best remake ever (according to IMDb) is "The Departed," itself based on the 2002 Hong Kong film "Infernal Affairs."

The original "Infernal Affairs" was directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak. Andy Lau and Tony Leung star as, respectively, an undercover cop infiltrating a triad and a cop who is also a spy for that same triad. The film remains an incredible portrayal of the identity crisis of postcolonial Hong Kong and the struggle that came after the reunification with mainland China. It's also an emotionally complex crime movie featuring characters memorable enough to warrant an entire trilogy, in addition to inspiring a video game and, again, an Oscar-winning Scorsese movie (one that was later parodied by "The Simpsons" in 2008's "The Debarted").