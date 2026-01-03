This Stranger Things Movie Sequel Pitch Would Give The Series The Ending It Deserves
This article contains spoilers for the finale of "Stranger Things."
Fans aren't exactly delighted by the "Stranger Things" finale, with many feeling as though it fell way short of delivering on expectations. But one social media user has pitched a follow-up film in which Eleven would return to Hawkins to help the others battle a long-standing enemy who went mostly overlooked in the finale.
While there are a range of reactions to the "Stranger Things" ending out there, many fans who waited a decade for the show's grand finale are sorely disappointed. If you were to skip the actual episode and spend a few minutes perusing the social media reactions, you'd get the impression this was a historic disaster of unprecedented proportions — an insult to both the characters themselves and the legions of super-fans who stuck with the show for 10 years.
"Stranger Things" fans are simultaneously furious with Eleven's fate in the series finale, baffled by the death of Linnea Berthelsen's Kali Prasad, and stunned at the sheer amount of unanswered questions left at the end of the Duffer Brothers' monolithic streaming series. Even those of us who kinda like the show and are mostly satisfied find it hard to overlook the many logical inconsistencies.
In the wake of all this, fans are handling their feelings in different ways, with some developing elaborate theories involving clues from the finale that hint towards future episodes being released, while others are descending into full-on meltdowns. Then, there's X (formerly Twitter) user @elswraith, who pitched a sequel film that sounds like it would solve pretty much every issue viewers have with the series finale.
The Stranger Things sequel movie we all need
The "Stranger Things" finale was a huge hit for theaters, but fans are understandably confused by so much of what transpired in the episode. Despite a 40-minute epilogue that tried to tie up every remaining thread, we still don't know what happened to Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman or Amybeth McNulty's Vickie Dunne. Perhaps even more frustratingly, "Stranger Things" tapped an '80s icon in Linda Hamilton to play new character Dr. Kay, but after Eleven met her controversial end, Dr. Kay and her military lackeys apparently just let the Hawkins kids go. We don't hear anything more from Hamilton's villain after the show flashes forward 18 months, despite the fact that Dr. Kay spent years following up on Dr. Martin Brenner's (Matthew Modine) work to create more psychically-gifted kids.
But @elswraith's pitch for a sequel would help bring things full circle. The X user pitched a "Stranger Things" movie sequel in the vein of 2019's "Breaking Bad" follow-up, "El Camino," which would act as a grounded epilogue to the show proper. It would center on Mike tracking down Eleven after the events of the finale, bringing her back to Hawkins, and reuniting the group to deal with the unresolved government storyline. The film would see "everyone working together to defeat the government" and would feature "no monsters [...] just solely the lab soldiers vs them."
The X thread goes on to sum up how many fans feel: "I'm sorry but wdym [sic] they built this whole upside down base where they were experimenting for years to create more kids with powers, but then the second El 'dies' they're just like, 'Ah oh well- onto the next project!'" It's hard to argue with that, but the pitch sounds simple and focused enough to work.
Screw the spin-off, give us the Stranger Things sequel movie
One of the big issues with "Stranger Things" has been the fact that the show is overstuffed with characters and dense with lore — some of which you can't even understand without seeing the "Stranger Things" stage play spin-off. But a follow-up movie focused solely on the gang vs. the military would not only give the show creators the chance to tie up one of the biggest post-finale loose ends, but it would also allow for a much more focused story where fans wouldn't need to pore over wikis and social media just to be able to understand what the heck is going on.
It would also give the Duffer Brothers a chance to explain what happened to Murray and Vickie. The former was instrumental in helping defeat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and the latter was significant for being the girlfriend of Maya Hawke's Robin Buckley. They deserve better than to be completely forgotten in the finale's last third. There's also the issue of those poor pregnant women who were being pumped full of Kali's blood in the Hawkins lab. Sure, the Upside Down imploded at the end of the finale (presumably taking those traumatized women with it), but don't they also deserve some sort of posthumous revenge on the woman and the military who did that to them?
Sadly, at this point, it doesn't look as though Netflix or the Duffers are interested in any "El Camino"-style film. The "Stranger Things" finale did seem to set up the long-awaited spin-off, but we already know that series will only be tangentially related to the main show, so it seems unlikely we'll see this tantalizing social media pitch realized.