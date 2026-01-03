This Stranger Things Movie Sequel Pitch Would Give The Series The Ending It Deserves

This article contains spoilers for the finale of "Stranger Things."

Fans aren't exactly delighted by the "Stranger Things" finale, with many feeling as though it fell way short of delivering on expectations. But one social media user has pitched a follow-up film in which Eleven would return to Hawkins to help the others battle a long-standing enemy who went mostly overlooked in the finale.

While there are a range of reactions to the "Stranger Things" ending out there, many fans who waited a decade for the show's grand finale are sorely disappointed. If you were to skip the actual episode and spend a few minutes perusing the social media reactions, you'd get the impression this was a historic disaster of unprecedented proportions — an insult to both the characters themselves and the legions of super-fans who stuck with the show for 10 years.

"Stranger Things" fans are simultaneously furious with Eleven's fate in the series finale, baffled by the death of Linnea Berthelsen's Kali Prasad, and stunned at the sheer amount of unanswered questions left at the end of the Duffer Brothers' monolithic streaming series. Even those of us who kinda like the show and are mostly satisfied find it hard to overlook the many logical inconsistencies.

In the wake of all this, fans are handling their feelings in different ways, with some developing elaborate theories involving clues from the finale that hint towards future episodes being released, while others are descending into full-on meltdowns. Then, there's X (formerly Twitter) user @elswraith, who pitched a sequel film that sounds like it would solve pretty much every issue viewers have with the series finale.