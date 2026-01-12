Apple TV's Best Thrillers Prove They Need To Focus On The Horror Genre Next

For a long time, Apple TV has had great shows that nobody is watching. It's not really the streamer's fault as Netflix won the streaming wars long ago and today boasts more than 300 million subscribers. That dwarfs every competitor, with Amazon's Prime Video coming in a distant second with 200 million subs. Where does Apple TV sit in the rankings? 13th (as per FlixPatrol). The service has a comparatively paltry 30 million subscribers, which according to the list, is less than Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and even something called "SonyLiv."

Put simply, then, in the grand scheme of things, nobody is watching Apple TV — at least compared to how many people are watching Netflix. That's a real shame. On the one hand, it's hard to feel sorry for the biggest tech company in the world, which will no doubt have a hand in establishing the AI garbage future that awaits. On the other hand, Apple TV has some outstanding shows that absolutely deserve a bigger audience.

How might Tim Cook and co. manage to snag a few viewers from competitors? Well, one way might be to make the next big horror hit. It might seem counterintuitive given how the genre isn't everybody's cup of tea, but horror is the last big hurdle Apple TV needs to overcome to have one of the best, most well-rounded streaming catalogs in the game.