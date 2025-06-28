Smoke Fans Need To Check Out This Taron Egerton True Crime Series Next

Apple TV+ is known for great sci-fi shows and, frankly, for losing a ridiculous amount of money for Apple. However, speaking from a fan's point of view, the streaming service is a reliable port of call for just about every genre of well-produced, imaginative movies and series made by some of the best creators and actors in the game. From the amazing entertainment industry comedy "The Studio" to the literally mind-bending office hellscape of "Severance" and the scruffy spy shenanigans of "Slow Horses," the best TV shows on Apple TV+ offer plenty of bang for the viewer's buck, and the streamer is adding more stuff all the time.

The newest member of the Apple TV+ array of well-made shows is "Smoke," a nine-part arson drama from Dennis Lehane ("Shutter Island"). Drawing inspiration from the real-life crimes of serial arsonist John Leonard Orr and truth.media's "Firebug" podcast, "Smoke" stars Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") as arson investigator Dave Gudsen and Jurnee Smollett ("Lovecraft Country") as Detective Michelle Calderon. The first two episodes are up now, but new episodes will drop weekly. If you can't wait for the next episode, but are looking for another excellent series from this creative team, we recommend taking a look at "Black Bird." The 2022 miniseries is Taron Egerton and Dennis Lehane's previous collaboration for Apple TV+, and is available for viewing on the streaming service.