Lily James' Must-Watch 2025 Crime Thriller With Riz Ahmed Is Streaming On Netflix

The central conceit of David Mackenzie's 2025 thriller "Relay" is novel, and exploits a widely used technology that many casual filmgoers may not know about. Riz Ahmed plays Ash, who has a very peculiar job. It seems when corporate whistleblowers decide to change their minds about blowing the whistle on their corrupt bosses, they need a safe way to return stolen information. Ash acts as an intermediary between the would-be whistleblowers and their corporate masters, ensuring the safety of the former, and protection to the latter. Ash is completely anonymous to both sides of the transaction, and communicates coldly and matter-of-factly.

Ash's chosen means of communication is a specialty relay service intended for the hard-of-hearing. He types messages into a Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (or TDD), which are then sent to an anonymous operator in a relay office. The operator will then call his subjects and read his messages aloud. Because TDDs are a sufficiently old technology, there is no way for a wicked corporate overlord to hack them or spy on them. And because the relay services guarantee 100% discretion, they discard all records of their messages as soon as someone hangs up. "Relay" doesn't just employ TDDs and relay services to make an effective thriller, but serves as a reminder that such services do exist for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

The central story of "Relay" will involve Ash's involvement with Sarah (Lily James), a reneging whistleblower who Ash will, despite his better judgment, find himself falling in love with from afar. Meanwhile, a cadre of corporate goons is working overtime to reveal Ash's secret identity. "Relay" is terse, fascinating, and pretty great. It's one of the better thrillers of the year. And now it's currently available to watch on Netflix.