A Forgotten Sherlock Holmes Flop Gave Us The First Fully CGI Character

For casual moviegoers, CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) seemed to arrive with a bang. Depending on who you ask, it was either the T-1000 as seen in James Cameron's "Terminator 2" or the dinosaurs brought to life in Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" that marked a sea change in the way fantasy and sci-fi creatures were created for cinema. Yet most cinephiles and students of the medium realize that cinema evolves on a spectrum, and that goes double for new technology. Experiments with computer animation began as early as the 1960s, and there were a number of watershed milestones that occurred on the path to those aforementioned breakout triumphs. Films like "Star Trek II," "Tron," and "The Last Starfighter" all provided pieces of the building blocks for the eventual CGI revolution.

Another milestone movie involved with the dawn of CGI is one that isn't talked about all that often, so much so that it could be called forgotten: "Young Sherlock Holmes." Directed by Barry Levinson and released in December of 1985, the film was an Amblin Entertainment production, which means that Spielberg was involved. As such, the executive producer reached out to his friends at Lucasfilm when the script called for a priest having a hallucination of a stained glass window coming to life and attacking him in the form of a knight. The folks at Industrial Light + Magic tapped a division known as Pixar to help with the scene, and their work resulted in the first fully CGI character ever created for a movie. It's an impressive, milestone sequence in a still-underrated film.