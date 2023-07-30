What's Going On With Robert Downey's Jr.'s Long-Anticipated Sherlock Holmes 3?

Ever since Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes typed that question mark after the words "The End" in 2011's "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," we've all been expecting him to return for another round of sleuthing. In the years following that sequel's half a billion dollar success at the box office, we kept hearing about plans for a follow-up that never actually materialized.

In 2018, Dr. John Watson actor Jude Law revealed that the "Sherlock Holmes 3" plot was supposed to "propel the story forward," and "play up the fact that [Holmes and Watson] haven't seen each other for a long time." That made sense, since the second movie released all the way back in 2011, so there would need to be some acknowledgement of time passing between stories. But since then, even more time has passed, bringing only more delays.

We've known for some time that Guy Ritchie, director of the first two movies, won't be returning for the third film, with "Rocketman" filmmaker Dexter Fletcher confirmed to helm the project back in July 2019. Originally scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release, "Sherlock Holmes 3" was then delayed to December, 2021 shortly after Fletcher joined the project. Then, the pandemic hit and "Sherlock Holmes 3" was confirmed to be very much on the back burner, as a result.

All of which brings us to our current moment, where things are about as confusing as they've ever been. With that in mind, allow us to sum up just what is happening with "Sherlock Holmes 3."