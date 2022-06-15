Dexter Fletcher Is Certain Sherlock Holmes 3 Will Be Made

Robert Downey Jr.'s output post "Avengers: Endgame" has been on the light side. In his defense, he did make a bazillion movies in the 10 years leading up to that MCU capper and a little pandemic shut the world down for almost two years in that time period, but still. For a star as big as Downey, it's a shame we haven't seen more of him, especially in roles that audiences have already established they love.

I'm talking specifically about one Mr. Sherlock Holmes. The first Guy Ritchie "Sherlock Holmes" film raked in over half a billion at the box office in 2009, as did its 2011 sequel, solidifying Downey's stardom outside of Tony Stark. The third Sherlock film has been in the works for a while but when Covid hit, things went very quiet on that front.

We knew Guy Ritchie stepped away as director and that Dexter Fletcher ("Rocketman" and the woefully underseen "Eddie the Eagle") had been placed in charge of this third film and that both Jude Law and Downey were expected to return.

Mr. Fletcher was one of the directors of "The Offer," the show about the making of "The Godfather," and ended up on the interview circuit, which is why we have a little bit of word on "Sherlock Holmes" Part 3!