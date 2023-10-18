What These Iconic Sci-Fi Movies Look Like Without Special Effects

Magicians conceal the techniques behind their tricks to maintain a sense of wonder and mystique. In a similar vein, early Hollywood went to great lengths to conceal the secrets of their visual effects. Both sought to preserve the magic and enchantment of their respective performances. Even when "Star Wars" came out in 1977, some news items claimed both Artoo and Threepio were actual robots.

Times have changed, and behind-the-scenes material has become commonplace. Shows like "Entertainment Tonight" and bonus features on home video all made what used to be arcane into knowledge commonplace. Does that destroy the suspension of disbelief required for a movie to be truly immersive? Given the popularity of such features, it's safe to say a significant portion of the audience doesn't think so. On some level, we know it's all make-believe.

Here's a look at what iconic science fiction films look like stripped bare of special effects; be they in-camera tricks, miniatures, matte paintings, digital set extensions, or outright CGI characters.