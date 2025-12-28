12 Best Techno Thriller Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Fritz Lang's 1927 pioneering German expressionist silent sci-fi film "Metropolis" may not be the first movie you think of when faced with the words "techno thriller," but it deserves a shout-out for how it helped shape the foundations of the sci-fi and tech genres. Written by Thea von Harbou and based on her novel of the same name, "Metropolis" addresses many of the same themes that future sci-fi classics would abide by: class, industry, capitalism, and the advancement of technology in lockstep with a march toward dystopia.

That's right, "Metropolis" is so influential that it even shares a climax with Tim Burton's "Batman." Lang manifests this story of a struggle to achieve class solidarity in the face of working-class exploitation with a dark, fairy-tale-like quality, largely due to its evocative set design and drearily fantastical mood. Its visual effects and set design hold up to this day, and the striking, theatrical use of angled structures and Art Deco cityscapes eclipse the artistic merit of plenty of contemporary mega-budget films. Cinematographer Eugen Schüfftan even conceived an entirely new filmmaking technique, known as the Schüfftan Process, which allowed for the illusion of actors existing within true-to-life sets that were actually built as miniatures.

But really, the wondrous cinematic achievements of this film, which is nearly 100 years old, are too abundant to count. "Metropolis" set the stage for engaging with humanity's relationship to technology and ourselves on screen, and filmmakers have been chasing the film's enigmatic beauty ever since.