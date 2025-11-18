Roger Ebert Once Compared This Gritty '90s Sci-Fi Horror Movie To The Matrix

David Cronenberg's 1999 film "eXistenZ" was released only a month after Wachowski Starship's groundbreaking blockbuster "The Matrix," so those who saw it immediately noticed the thematic similarities. Both films are about elaborate simulated video game-like environments, each overseen by a shadowy cabal of mysterious conspirators. In "The Matrix," it was revealed that what we perceive as the real world was actually an elaborate electronic simulation, pumped directly into our brains by a global machine network. The machines used entombed, barely-alive human bodies as a power source, you see, requiring a Matrix to keep our minds occupied. The main characters of the film had found a way to escape the simulation and fight the machines in the real world, a distant future wherein Earth had become a machine-pocked wasteland.

"eXistenZ" didn't have quite so lofty ambitions, but it was just as intense. It took place in the near future, and followed a video game developer named Allegra Gellar (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who has invented the title video game, a simulation module that plugs directly into the human spine. In Cronenberg's version of the future, there aren't a lot of gleaming machines or shiny, light-up displays, but instead organic, semi-living brain pods that plug directly into the body with umbilical cords. Players need to be outfitted with anus-like spinal apertures to play. Simulations look just like the real world, except people's accents are a little ... off.

It's a great sci-fi film, and some would argue its downbeat tone is superior to the whizbang action of "The Matrix." Roger Ebert gave both films three stars and certainly noticed their similarities. In his review of "eXistenZ," he wrote that "'The Matrix' is mainstream sci-fi, but 'eXistenZ,' written by Cronenberg, is much stranger." For me, that usually means better.