Videodrome's Most Confusing Moments Explained

Acclaimed filmmaker David Cronenberg's 1983 film "Videodrome" stars his frequent collaborator James Woods as Max Renn, the owner of a Canadian video channel that plays the raunchiest content Max can find, offering viewers things that they can't find on major networks. In his search for new material, Max stumbles across Videodrome, a shockingly violent program of sadomasochistic torture.

Max can't help but develop an obsession with the program — as does his thrill-seeking lover, the advice hotline radio host Nicki Brand. He inquires about Videodrome and is directed to the office of Professor O'Blivion at the Cathode Ray Mission, a place that offers people free access to television in confessional-like cubicles. Inside he meets the professor's daughter, Bianca O'Blivion, who offers to send him a taped message from her father.

In his tape, the professor explains that he helped develop Videodrome, but it caused him to develop a brain tumor. O'Blivion is killed in the tape by a masked figure who reveals herself to be Nicki. The walls of the television become flesh, and he makes out with her through the screen. When he visits Bianca again, she explains that O'Blivion's partners decided to kill him and use the Videodrome technology for evil and that Max had already been infected by it.

After inserting a gun into a cavity in his chest, Max goes to Videodrome voluntarily and allows them to put him in an immersive headset, where he has more visions of Nicki. Upon waking, he discovers that his right-hand man Harlan has been working for Videodrome the whole time to hand them control of his channel.