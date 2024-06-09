How Total Recall Created Sci-Fi Mutant Kuato Without An Ounce Of CGI

Paul Verhoeven's 1990 film "Total Recall" takes place in the distant future of 2084. Mars has not only been colonized, but it has also fallen under the rule of an evil governor named Vilos Cohaagen (Ronny Cox). The planet is rich with a rare, valuable ore called turbinium, but mining it has caused widespread pollution and radiation. Many of the Martian citizens have mutated as a result, their bodies sprouting extra body parts or sporting unusual growths. In many cases, mutants are also mildly psychic. To combat Cohaagen's corruption, a Mutant Resistance has formed, led by the mysterious and difficult-to-find Kuato (Marshall Bell).

The protagonist of "Total Recall" is Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a former agent for Cohaagen who had his memory erased and his identity changed. It takes a long while for Quaid to understand what happened to him, but he eventually discovers that he has to combat Cohaagen and help the Mutant Resistance. When Quaid finds Kuato, he is surprised to learn that Kuato is a psychic homunculus growing out of the abdomen of another person. He is able to reach into Quaid's mind and tell him about a 500,000-year-old Martian device left behind by the planet's previous inhabitants. When activated, the atmosphere of Mars will become breathable.

Kuato is a somewhat disturbing creation, speaking with an adult's voice yet bearing the features of an angry baby. The character, indeed all the mutants, were added to "Total Recall" by David Cronenberg, who was once attached as the film's director. Even after Cronenberg dropped out and Verhoeven came aboard, the mutant characters remained.

In a making-of documentary included on the "Total Recall" DVD, Verhoeven explained how he and his team created the Kuato puppet and just how complicated it was. It required 15 puppeteers.