Steven Spielberg's Biggest Minority Report Inspiration Had Nothing To Do With Sci-Fi

Steven Spielberg's filmmaking techniques took a large bound forward in 2001 with the release of "A.I. Artificial Intelligence." The sci-fi film, set in a near future populated by conscious androids, was a project Spielberg took over from an ailing Stanley Kubrick, who passed on it when he felt Spielberg could do it better. In "A.I.," Spielberg's photography and editing were very different from the slick, adventure films and glossy prestige pictures he had become popular making. Now everything was hazy, staid, more deliberate.

Although he had already won three Oscars (two for "Schindler's List" and one for "Saving Private Ryan") and was widely considered to be a reigning master of Hollywood's blockbuster class, Spielberg evolved. After 2001, Spielberg's career bifurcated into dispassionate effects-based thrillers wherein the filmmaker was merely experimenting, and deeply passionate political thrillers that used the politics of the past to reflect on issues of the day.

The official first step Spielberg took into his "latter day" era was "Minority Report," a 2002 sci-fi noir based on a novella by Philip K. Dick. Set in the near future, "Minority Report" follows a unit of cops who have access to a trio of future-predicting psychics nicknamed "Pre-Cogs." The cops see when someone is going to commit a murder, and rush out to arrest them before they have an opportunity to do so. Naturally, the character played by Tom Cruise will become embroiled in a future scandal when the Pre-Cogs predict he will murder someone he's never met.

In 2002, Spielberg talked to Roger Ebert, and he revealed that "Minority Report" wasn't thrilling to him on a sci-fi level, but he was very keen on exploring the detective/film noir aspects. Spielberg looked to famed detective stories for his inspiration.