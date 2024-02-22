The Steven Spielberg Classic Schindler's List Could've Starred Sean Connery Or Mel Gibson

Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List" was the rare animal that was a huge critical darling, a major awards contender, and a massive blockbuster. "Schindler's List" was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning seven, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Worldwide, the film grossed over $322 million, a huge amount for a prestige picture. The fact that Spielberg also made "Jurassic Park" that same year only makes the achievement that much more impressive.

"Schindler's List" tells the story of Oskar Schindler, a wealthy Czech industrialist who, during World War II, employed as many Jewish workers as he could in his factories with the explicit purpose of saving them from concentration camps. He had to remain friendly with the Nazi party to keep his factories running and became increasingly distraught at what was happening to Europe's Jewish population. By the end of the film, Schindler breaks down, realizing that his wealth could have saved a few more people. Maybe just one more person.

In the role, Liam Neeson gives one of his best performances, playing suave and noble with impressive aplomb. Neeson's large frame and gentle demeanor had audiences naturally sympathizing with him. Prior to "Schindler's," Neeson was already a known quantity in Hollywood, having played a wide variety of leading and supporting roles, including in fantasy films, a weirdo superhero movie, and a Dirty Harry movie. "Schindler's List" cemented him as a major Hollywood player.

In a new oral history printed in the Hollywood Reporter, Neeson recalls that he wasn't necessarily Spielberg's initial choice for the role. Like any major Hollywood project, scripts were handed to all of the biggest stars of the day, whether or not they were appropriate. Yes, there is a world wherein Mel Gibson could have played Oskar Schindler.