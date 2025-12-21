15 Best Movies Like KPop Demon Hunters

There's not much of a monoculture anymore. With a plethora of entertainment options at people's disposal, it's hard to come across something that seemingly everyone has seen or at the very least heard of. But in 2025, one movie was able to break through the noise and become ubiquitous to kids and adults alike, and that was "KPop Demon Hunters."

The animated Netflix film follows a KPop group, HUNTR/X, who balance fame with their vows of protecting the world from malevolent demons. It becomes an all too literal battle of the bands when some of those demons form a rival KPop boy group that siphons attention away from HUNTR/X to use pop cultural relevancy to take over the planet. With cool animation and stellar songs, it's easy to see why "KPop Demon Hunters" became Netflix's most popular movie to the point where the streaming platform broke tradition and gave it a limited theatrical window.

Whether you're a parent who wants to get their kid to watch something else for a change or are interested in other animated musicals yourself, you're in luck. There are movies like "KPop Demon Hunters" that have awesome fight scenes and important messages surrounding friendship that'll remind you of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.