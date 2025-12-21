15 Best Movies Like KPop Demon Hunters
There's not much of a monoculture anymore. With a plethora of entertainment options at people's disposal, it's hard to come across something that seemingly everyone has seen or at the very least heard of. But in 2025, one movie was able to break through the noise and become ubiquitous to kids and adults alike, and that was "KPop Demon Hunters."
The animated Netflix film follows a KPop group, HUNTR/X, who balance fame with their vows of protecting the world from malevolent demons. It becomes an all too literal battle of the bands when some of those demons form a rival KPop boy group that siphons attention away from HUNTR/X to use pop cultural relevancy to take over the planet. With cool animation and stellar songs, it's easy to see why "KPop Demon Hunters" became Netflix's most popular movie to the point where the streaming platform broke tradition and gave it a limited theatrical window.
Whether you're a parent who wants to get their kid to watch something else for a change or are interested in other animated musicals yourself, you're in luck. There are movies like "KPop Demon Hunters" that have awesome fight scenes and important messages surrounding friendship that'll remind you of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.
Turning Red
"KPop Demon Hunters" relies heavily on anime influences, especially for its action sequences, and "Turning Red" just so happens to be the most anime film Pixar has ever made. The story follows 13-year-old Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) going through puberty, and in her family, that also means she turns into a giant red panda whenever she experiences extreme emotions. Through all this, "Turning Red" has an important message people of all ages can learn from, about how it's vital to stay true to oneself, even if that means breaking away from tradition.
Mei wants to do right by her mother, but she's also her own person. She's not always going to agree with what her mom thinks is best, especially when it comes to seeing popular boy band 4*Town. Yes, like "KPop Demon Hunters," "Turning Red" examines fan culture but more from the perspective of the fans. Enjoying music isn't just about relaxing or geeking out with friends; it's about uncovering who you really are and what you value. The great part is there's no reason to choose. People can respect their families while getting wild with friends every once in a while, too.
Belle
"Beauty and the Beast" is a tale as old as time (or at least a tale as old as the 18th century). But stories of love and heartbreak are due for regular adaptations, and you can see it with a digital twist with 2021's "Belle." Suzu Naito (Kaho Nakamura/Kylie McNeill) feels alienated from everyone around her and has refused to sing ever since her mother's death. But she takes on a whole new identity in cyberspace with the avatar Belle where she's able to sing and seeks out to learn the true identity of a user named "The Dragon."
The story may be familiar, but the breathtaking animation makes it feel wholly new again. /Film spoke with "Belle" director Mamoru Hosoda about making sure Suzu wasn't just a damsel in distress: "Life is not, of course, just about the trauma. Through that experience of understanding her mother's perspective, Suzu's able to move forward." Like the American "Beauty and the Beast" from 1991, "Belle" is bound to have you humming along to all manner of catchy songs.
Nimona
From graphic novel to Netflix original film, "Nimona" had a long road to getting made, not the least of which involved its original production company, Blue Sky, getting shuttered. Fortunately, Annapurna and Netflix picked it up and completed the story of a knight, Ballister (Riz Ahmed), being framed for murder and needing to team up with the shape-shifting Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) to clear his name (as well as hers).
Unlike other movies like "KPop Demon Hunters," there are no fun songs in "Nimona." However, the two are similar in how they focus on outcasts and wanting to prove you're more than what people think you are. In "KPop," Rumi (Arden Cho) is half demon and bears the markings as such, which results in her friends being scared at her at one point during the movie. Nimona is labeled a monster due to her shape-shifting even though she's perfectly nice. Both movies tackle how scared people can be of the "other," which isn't dangerous, just different.
Over the Moon
You don't have to look far to find other great animated movies like "KPop Demon Hunters," as "Over the Moon" is also found on Netflix. It's a powerful movie about the importance of myths and stories. Fei Fei (Cathy Ang), still reeling from her mother's death, remembers a story she was told about the goddess Chang'e (Phillipa Soo), so she builds a rocket to see her on the moon.
It's a neat throwback to classic Disney animated films, complete with ample musical numbers. "Ultraluminary" performed by Soo is definitely a standout, but it's far from the only one that'll get your head bopping. It's an inventive, colorful movie that touches upon themes of grief and being able to move on from trauma. "Over the Moon" should also be commended for its handling of Chinese culture and mythology, bringing much-needed diversity to children's entertainment. It deserves far more attention, and maybe with the success of "KPop Demon Hunters," more people will feel inclined to check it out.
Kubo and the Two Strings
Laika has been committed for years to pushing the boundaries of what's possible within animation. The studio's dedicated to stop motion animation, offering wondrous creations like "Coraline" and "The Boxtrolls." But if you want something that has more of an epic fantasy feel set against a backdrop of Japanese mythology, then "Kubo and the Two Strings" is a must-watch.
The titular Kubo (Art Parkinson) embarks on a quest to defeat his mother's twin sisters with the help of his reincarnated parents. His mother Sariatu (Charlize Theron) assumes the form of a macaque while his father Hanzo (Matthew McConaughey) transforms into a beetle/human amalgamation. There's plenty of silliness found here for the kids to enjoy, but it's also one of the most mature explorations of grief in a children's film in recent memory. With action, humor, a great score, and impressive visuals, "Kubo and the Two Strings" is the kind of kids' movie the whole family can watch where the parents won't want to tear their hair out.
One Piece Film: Red
Don't worry, there's no need to watch all 1,000+ episodes of "One Piece" before watching "One Piece Film: Red." There may be certain details you miss, but for the most part, it can largely stand on its own. And it is worth checking out as one of the best "One Piece" movies, as it goes full musical. Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka/Colleen Clinkenbeard) and his fellow Straw Hats encounter legendary singer Uta (Kaori Nazuki/Amanda Lee).
It's one of the more vibrant "One Piece" films with colorful animation and a heavy emphasis on JPop-inspired songs. This particular "One Piece" entry goes all in on spectacle, but don't go expecting it to be a good reflection of how the series is as a whole where musical numbers tend to be few and far between. It's a treat for fans and non-fans can enjoy what the film has to say about celebrity culture, as people are willing to excuse terrible things from pop stars simply because they like their music.
Lost in Starlight
There are gorgeous visuals and a great soundtrack to "Lost in Starlight," but you should go in prepared to cry far more often compared to other animated films on this list. The film opens with the death of Nan-young's (Kim Tae-ri) mother, which sends Nan-young down a path to pursue her dream of becoming an astronaut. However, while she's focused on achieving her dreams, she strikes up a romance with Jay (Hong Kyung), a musician who's scared to follow his own path in life.
"Lost in Starlight" will make even the most jaded of hearts swoon. It's a stunning portrayal of how love has a habit of finding us when we least expect it. And even when Nan-young is in space, the two find a way to make their relationship work. And even if you're not one to watch a lot of romantic films, this film is the definition of "every frame is a painting." Whether a scene's set on Earth or in the icy darkness of space, you won't be able to look away.
Ultraman Rising
If you enjoy the action of "KPop Demon Hunters," then "Ultraman Rising" on Netflix is a safe bet. Like "One Piece," the film follows a lengthy legacy of Ultraman, but you also don't need to catch up on the extensive lore before watching this film. It works great as a standalone, as it centers on Ken Sato (Christopher Sean/Yuki Yamada), whose father is Ultraman. He has to balance being a superhero with his baseball career, and then he becomes something of a father himself when he pseudo-adopts a baby kaiju despite such monsters being vilified.
It's a great kaiju movie to watch if you like Godzilla, because of how it upends the typical formula. Rather than finding a way to stop a giant monster, it's more about understanding them and realizing how they kind of just want to be left alone. The action makes for pure popcorn entertainment, but there's a deeper message here that will be particularly resonant with parents. There are a lot of responsibilities to juggle, from raising kids to working to pursuing personal interests. It's tough, and maybe through it all, you'll be a bit more forgiving for your parents for seemingly not always being there.
Green Snake
"Ne Zha 2" dominated the Chinese box office in 2025, forcing American audiences to take notice. It was the clearest indicator that Chinese cinema was making headway on a global scale, and that industry has plenty of other great animated films for Western moviegoers to enjoy, like 2021's "Green Snake," or as it went by in China, "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." Keep in mind this one is more meant for at least a teenage audience as there's some more intense violence and some light profanity.
Still, it's an epic adventure with Verta (Tang Xiaoxi), the green snake, needing to find a way to save her sister Blanca (Zhang Zhe), the white snake. It's based on a Chinese folktale surrounding those two figures, and the CGI animation is really something to behold, especially when you get into the intricately-choreographed fight scenes. "Green Snake" feels more like a Marvel movie than Pixar, but if anyone interested in getting exposed to more global cinema would do well to start here.
Sailor Moon R: The Movie
When "KPop Demon Hunters" came out, it drew immediate comparisons to "Sailor Moon." It's easy to see why, as it tends to fall into "magical girl" anime tropes and involves a group of female friends battling evil together. The similarities become particularly apparent during the finale when HUNTR/X come together and, with the power of friendship, are able to beam lights to defeat the demons. Many millennials grew up on "Sailor Moon," but since we're focusing on similar movies to "KPop Demon Hunters," let's recommend diving into "Sailor Moon R: The Movie."
An alien named Fiore (Hikaru Midorikawa/Steven Bednarski) arrives on Earth who's being manipulated by the malevolent Xenian Flower, so it's up to Sailor Moon (Kotono Mitsuishi/Serena Tsukino) and her friends to stop the rampant destruction. At just over 60 minutes, it's a quick watch, but you probably need to watch the episodes that precede it to fully know what's going on. That's something you'll probably want to do anyway, if you want to see the ultimate '90s example of girl power that "KPop Demon Hunters" has carried into the 21st century.
The Book of Life
There are so many rich cultures out there, and a great way to start learning about them young is through movies. While "KPop Demon Hunters" offers a taste of Korean culture, "The Book of Life" hones in on Mexican sensibilities, including much attention directed toward the afterlife and its connection to the Day of the Dead. As for the story itself, two men — Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) — vie for María's (Zoe Saldaña) affection while those in the Land of the Dead wager on the outcome.
But what makes "The Book of Life" stand out is that it's not just solely focused on romantic love. A good amount of time is spent in the afterlife, and we see how love can those we have lost can persist even when they're no longer with us. There are many subtle details to honor Mexican culture that 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) didn't necessarily want in there. Director Jorge R. Gutiérrez basically guilted the studio into letting Manolo wear pink socks, as is custom for the country's bullfighters.
Wish Dragon
"KPop Demon Hunters" was co-directed by Chris Appelhans, and if you want to see more from him, check out "Wish Dragon." It's Appelhans' first directorial effort where working class Din Song (Jimmy Wong) wishes to reconnect with an old classmate of his, Li Na Wang (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who moved away a long time ago and is far more well off than he is. Din then receives a magic tea pot containing a dragon, Long (John Cho), who offers to grant him three wishes, which he plans on using to get back in touch with Li Na.
Yes, it's pretty much "Aladdin" but with a pink dragon rather than a blue genie, and you'll find similar themes across both films, like how it's always important to be yourself if you want a meaningful relationship with anyone. But it's a charming film all the same that focuses more on friendship than outright romance, which is a great change of pace from these types of stories.
Sing a Bit of Harmony
What if your best friend was an artificially intelligent robot with a penchant for busting into song? That's the question at the heart of "Sing a Bit of Harmony," an anime following Satomi (Haruka Fukuhara/Risa Mei), who feels disconnected from everyone until her mother, a robotics expert, creates a pal for her named Shion (Tao Tsuchiya/Megan Shipman). It's a sci-fi anime musical about the power of friendship that's very much worth your time even if you don't watch a ton of anime to begin with.
AI has certainly become a treacherous buzzword since this film came out in 2021. However, "Sing a Bit of Harmony" takes more from "Blade Runner" and "Ghost in the Shell" in terms of looking at all the ways AI could become indistinguishable from human life, if it became emotional enough. We're definitely not there yet, with ChatGPT still unable to figure out how many Rs are in the word "strawberry." But "Sing a Bit of Harmony" still has a surprisingly nuanced look at the topic with the issue not being so much AI itself but how corporations abuse this new technology and push it on everyone.
Raya and the Last Dragon
There are a ton of animated musical films with songs kids will sing for approximately until the heat death of the universe. If you're a parent who wants to show their kid something without songs they'll repeated ad infinitum, "Raya and the Last Dragon" is a great pick. It's a Disney movie, but instead of copious musical numbers, it hones in a warrior princess, Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), and a plucky dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina), setting out on a journey to free the former's father.
Sadly, "Raya and the Last Dragon came out in March 2021, which is right when movie theaters began reopening after COVID-19 lockdowns. It's understandable if many were still hesitant of going into crowded areas, but "Raya" was the perfect film to come out at that time. It's all about re-establishing trust in a broken world, which is something society needs more and more as we venture further into the 2020s and beyond. It's rare for a Disney movie to be considered "underrated," but don't overlook this gem.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
If there's one film to thank for "KPop Demon Hunter" looking as amazing as it does, it's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Both are Sony Animation productions, but "Spider-Verse" dropped in 2018 and completely changed the animation game with its innovative animation style, blending 2D and 3D aesthetics. "KPop Demon Hunters" is all 3D, but humans are animated slightly differently than demons to create a unique vibe all its own.
Just when you think "Spider-Man" movies have done everything imaginable, out comes "Spider-Verse" which focuses on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) who has to come into his own as Spider-Man with an assist from some multiversal variants of the hero. It's a huge swing of a movie, bringing in multiversal concepts to what's functionally a kids' movie, but astonishingly, it works. Miles' journey is relatable to feeling as though you never stack up to what people want or expect. And it really can't be overstated just how incredible the film looks. "Spider-Verse" raised the bar for all animated films, and "KPop Demon Hunters" took that baton and ran with it.