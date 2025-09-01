Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Was Completely Changed By This Beloved Marvel Movie

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" changed the game for animation. In fact, it's already cemented its place as one of the biggest turning points in the history of how animation is made, right up there next to "Toy Story." By using 2D textures, 2D and 3D animation techniques, and different frame rates, the movie truly feels like a comic book that's been brought to life. It's also led to more experimenting in mainstream animation, with films like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "The Wild Robot," and "Nimona" having since put their own spin on the "Spider-Verse"-pioneered method of combining 2D elements with 3D animation.

Sony Pictures Imageworks, which worked on "Spider-Verse," was also involved in developing the biggest hit of the summer: "KPop Demon Hunters." The movie takes place in a universe where demons are constantly trying to attack humanity. Every generation, however, there's a new trio of women who use their singing to create a magical barrier that stops the demons from accessing our world. In modern times, those heroes take on the form of a K-pop girl group who're tasked with facing their greatest threat yet: a demonic K-pop boy band.

"KPop Demon Hunters" defied all expectations to become the most-watched streaming movie ever in the history of Netflix, as well as a box office success to boot. It's easy to see why. The film's characters are memorable, its soundtrack is absolutely catchy, the movie capitalizes on very popular things like anime and K-pop, it has a good story, and its animation is absolutely stunning.

Unsurprisingly, "Spider-Verse" had a major influence on "KPop Demon Hunters," though not the way you'd think. Speaking with Animation Magazine, co-director Maggie Kang recalled being invited to the "Spider-Verse" premiere and how, after watching the film, she realized there was no way to surpass its achievements. "Because it was just so stunning," Kang explained. "They're always breaking boundaries and showing us something new. So, if we played that game, it would be hard to beat ['Spider-Verse']."

So, rather than trying to make the film a 2D/3D animated hybrid like "Spider-Verse," the creatives behind "KPop Demon Hunters" decided the movie should be fully 3D CGI. "We pulled away from every 2D element in our movie," Kang continued. "We took a lot of inspiration from faces and the look and feel of anime, but [did] a CG version of it. There's one thing that we didn't catch, but I think 99.9% of everything is CG."