15 Best Movies Like 13 Going On 30
"13 Going on 30" shouldn't work. It's a time-travel movie, a rom-com, a coming-of-age story, and a piece of '80s nostalgia wrapped up in a quirky mid-2000s package. The film's earnest, zany premise would be too cutesy to handle, were it not for the presence of Jennifer Garner, who plays the lead character in "13 Going on 30" with pitch-perfect naiveté and charm. She's Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl (initially played by Christa B. Allen) who wishes on a fairy-dusted dollhouse to be 30. Her wish comes true, but she finds out that, while grown-up Jenna has her dream job, she's not a very nice person.
We follow Jenna, a 13-year-old girl in a 30-year-old woman's body, as she navigates the world of fashion magazine publishing and romance the way only a teenager from the 1980s could. Mark Ruffalo appears as her former best friend, Matt, whom she forsook when she became one of the popular girls. An endlessly watchable delight, few other films succeed at bottling this kind of charming sincerity. But, if you're craving something similar, we've got you covered.
Here are 15 movies like "13 Going on 30" that you should watch next.
Big
The premise of Penny Marshall's film "Big" is almost exactly the same as "13 Going on 30," except Tom Hanks plays the lead role. The movie follows Josh Baskin (David Moscow), a 13-year-old tired of being a short kid. When he wishes on a carnival fortune-teller to be "Big," his wish comes true, and he wakes up in the body of an adult (Hanks). Josh gets a job at a toy company, impressing the CEO with his enthusiasm and childlike attitude while trying to track down the machine that granted his wish. He also gets a girlfriend, Susan (Elizabeth Perkins). But Josh soon learns that being an adult is not all that it's cracked up to be, and he misses the freedom of being a kid.
Like "13 Going on 30," the success of "Big" rests almost entirely on the back of its lead actor. The bizarre premise works because Hanks commits to the role 100 percent, without any bashfulness. In fact, director Penny Marshall gave Hanks free rein when it came to improvising, leading to some of the film's most memorable moments.
The Princess Diaries
"The Princess Diaries" is the kind of heartfelt, feel-good teen movie that seems less and less common these days. Anne Hathaway, in her film debut, plays Mia Thermopolis, a nerdy teenager living in San Francisco with her mother. Mia discovers that she is heir to the throne of a small nation called Genovia. Her grandmother (Julie Andrews), the dowager queen of Genovia, arrives to teach Mia how to be a princess.
Hathaway, who was 18 at the time, delivers a wonderful performance in the movie. A relatable teenager who struggles to fit in and wants desperately to be liked, Mia is an easy heroine to root for. Andrews is, without a doubt, the only person who could play the queen, and her comedic timing has never been better. As in "13 Going on 30," we follow a young girl thrust into an unfamiliar environment, and we're left with the message that being true to yourself is more important than being like everyone else.
17 Again
We're going to be real with you up front: "17 Again" is not as good a movie as "13 Going on 30." That's just the truth! It's impossible to out-charm Jennifer Garner, though Zac Efron does an admirable job of getting us on his side. The movie follows Mike O'Donnell (Matthew Perry), a 37-year-old father and husband who has hit a dead end. A basketball star in his youth, Mike gave up his hoop dreams to raise a child with his now-estranged wife (Leslie Mann). When a magical intervention turns him into a 17-year-old, Mike tries to rewrite his wrongs.
Typical body-swap hijinks ensue. Mike tries to win back his wife, but she sees him as a hunky teenager. He tries to get to know his kids, but his daughter (Michelle Trachtenberg) gets the wrong idea. Zac Efron carries the film on his back, proving why he was such a mega-heartthrob back in the day. The middle-aged narrative doesn't always work, but it's an entertaining nostalgia watch with an appealing cast.
Uptown Girls
"13 Going on 30" illustrates the differences between being a kid and being a grown-up. "Uptown Girls," which follows a child and an adult with very different outlooks on life, explores similar ideas. Brittany Murphy plays Molly, a carefree young woman living off a trust friend left to her by her departed rock star father. When Molly finds herself suddenly penniless, she goes to work as a nanny for eight-year-old Ray, played by Dakota Fanning. Ray is Molly's opposite. She's responsible, serious, and listens to Mozart in her bedroom while her classmates are on the playground.
Molly and Ray rub off on each other as they spend more time together. Ray, who has grown up too fast thanks to an absentee mother and a comatose father, learns how to be a kid. Molly realizes she's deferred adulthood to avoid dealing with the loss of her parents. "Uptown Girls" sees Murphy and Fanning doing what they do best: playing into their on-screen personas and playing off of their idiosyncrasies. Like "13 Going on 30," it's a 2000s classic that hasn't lost its charm.
Clueless
One of the greatest high school rom-coms ever made, "Clueless" is a clever and colorful companion to the whimsical world of "13 Going on 30." Alicia Silverstone plays Cher Horowitz, a teenage girl who has it all: money, clothes, and popularity. The benevolent queen of her school, Cher decides to use her privilege for good, convincing two teachers to date to give everyone better grades, and teaching an awkward new kid (Brittany Murphy) how to be cool.
Meanwhile, her holier-than-thou ex-stepbrother, Josh (Paul Rudd), thinks Cher is doing the right things for all the wrong reasons. Cher's meddling backfires, as the new girl, Tai, becomes more popular than she is. She realizes Josh may be right, and sets out to get more serious about life, growing increasingly fond of Josh in the process. Inspired by Jane Austin's "Emma," the classic comedy is witty, delightful, endlessly quotable, and still influences movies today. Silverstone nails the lovable ditziness of the protagonist, and her soul-searching transformation ties the film up in a satisfying bow.
The Sweetest Thing
"The Sweetest Thing" and "13 Going on 30" both possess a gleeful absurdity that feels especially endemic to the 2000s. The movie follows three friends as they go through the trials and tribulations of dating as young women. Cameron Diaz plays Christina, a commitment-phobe woman who has spent her life avoiding falling in love. While at a club with her friends, Courtney (Christina Applegate), a divorce lawyer, and Jane (Selma Blair), who's going through a rough breakup, Christina meets her dream man, Peter (Thomas Jane). While Jane struggles to get back on the horse, Christina and Courtney go on a wild road trip to track Peter down.
Like "13 Going on 30," "The Sweetest Thing" is ostensibly a romantic comedy that centers more on the personal growth of its characters than the romance. In "The Sweetest Thing," friendship ultimately takes precedence over dating. The film is defined mostly by the hijinks the three women get up to, including a disgusting gas station, wedding crashing, and an outrageous sex-related 911 call.
Pretty in Pink
Like many great teen movies, "13 Going on 30" depicts the importance of cliques to the high school experience, as the direction of Jenna's life hinges on whether she hangs with the popular girls or not. In the John Hughes classic "Pretty in Pink," which pop culture-loving Jenna almost certainly would have watched, the plot follows a similar trajectory. Molly Ringwald plays Andie, an unpopular high school girl whose social circle consists of her record store boss (Annie Potts) and her dorky best friend, Duckie (Jon Cryer).
To her surprise, Blane (Andrew McCarthy), a rich kid at her school, asks her out. Andie is thrilled by this development, but finds it difficult to manage her new social status. Blane's friend, Steff (James Spader), doesn't approve of their union, and Duckie feels left out. Despite the controversial "Pretty in Pink" ending, it's an entertaining time capsule of the decade from which Jenna Rink hails. As with most John Hughes films, it includes great fashion moments and a groovy soundtrack.
Freaky Friday
One of the best films in Lindsay Lohan's repertoire, "Freaky Friday" is a 2000s classic that still hits today. Lohan plays Anna, a teen girl who lives with her mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis). Anna is an eye-rolling teenager who's part of a band, Pink Slip (one of the greatest fictional bands of all time), and Tess and Anna constantly butt heads. Their fates become intertwined after a trip to a local Chinese restaurant, whose owner uses magic to switch their bodies. Forced to literally walk a mile in each other's shoes, Anna and Tess come to respect one another better thanks to their metaphysical conundrum.
As in "13 Going on 30," "Freaky Friday" presents a wacky premise that works because of the commitment of the actors. Lohan is at the height of her teen powers here, embodying both a miffed high schooler and a bewildered middle-aged woman in the same breath. Curtis lets her freak flag fly, and both women's comedic timing is spot-on. If "Freaky Friday" isn't enough for you, the film also spawned one of the best Disney sequels ever made.
Miss Congeniality
Much of the humor in "13 Going on 30" comes from the fish-out-of-water situation Jenna finds herself in. In "Miss Congeniality," Sandra Bullock faces some similar dilemmas. Bullock plays Gracie, an FBI agent who goes undercover at the Miss United States pageant to stop a terrorist attack. Gracie is far from a girly-girl, and her lack of feminine wiles makes turning her into a beauty pageant contestant a hard sell. Thankfully, she has a beauty pageant coach (Michael Caine) to give her a full makeover. Armed with the requisite beauty and grace to compete, Gracie sets out to uncover the outlaw in her midst.
"Miss Congeniality" is a goofy movie with a heart of gold. Bullock perfectly balances awkwardness with charm and wit, and the film's success rides on her very capable shoulders. Her unique brand of unselfconscious silliness works perfectly here, and the film's clever script gives her plenty to play with. The lessons imparted in "Miss Congeniality" are similar to those in "13 Going on 30" – that beauty is skin deep, and that staying true to yourself is what's most important.
While You Were Sleeping
In "While You Were Sleeping," our protagonist gets stuck in a seemingly insurmountable pickle that rights itself in the end because of true love. Sound familiar? Sandra Bullock plays Lucy, a lonely transit worker in Chicago. One fateful day, she saves a man she's been pining over, Peter (Peter Gallagher), from being hit by a train. Peter falls into a coma, and while she's waiting at the hospital, Peter's family mistakenly believes that Lucy is his fiancée. She doesn't correct them, and things become even more complicated when Lucy develops feelings for Jack (Bill Pullman), Peter's brother.
Sandra Bullock seems to always be getting up to bizarre shenanigans in her films, from driving an unstoppable bus in "Speed" to inexplicable time travel in "The Lake House." "While You Were Sleeping" sees Bullock in one of the most absurd situations of her career, but she pulls it off through the sheer force of her charm. Ultimately, it's a very sweet movie about a sad woman who wants to be loved and gets swept up in the experience of having a supportive family. Despite her somewhat deranged behavior, you can't help but root for Lucy, and a gentle Pullman helps sell the duo's quietly simmering romance.
The Devil Wears Prada
As with many rom coms in the 2000s, in "13 Going on 30," Jenna works in magazine publishing. She has a dream job at Poise magazine, though her work life is complicated by shady business dealings. In "The Devil Wears Prada," Anne Hathaway's Andy also works at a fashion magazine, but has a very different experience than our dear Jenna. Andy's forced to contend with a difficult boss, Miranda Prisetly (a thinly-veiled replica of Anna Wintour), played with steely excellence by Meryl Streep.
Miranda offers no mercy to her underlings, forcing them to work all day and night with no acknowledgment of their efforts. Andy's coworker, Emily (Emily Blunt), is totally under Miranda's thrall, but Andy isn't sure she can take the abuse for very long. Though recent internet discourse has suggested that Andy's supposedly unsupportive boyfriend, Nate (Adrian Grenier), is the movie's true villain, Miranda is no doubt a terrible boss, though her glamorous style and saucy speeches may momentarily distract from this fact. Like Jenna before her, Andy's cinematic journey sees her learning to stand on her own two feet and defend her values in the face of corporate interests and workplace hierarchies.
Love & Basketball
In "13 Going on 30," Jenna and Matt are childhood friends who eventually discover they are destined to be romantic partners. "Love and Basketball" tells another friends-to-lovers story, though without any time travel involved. Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) grew up playing basketball, and both dream of being professional basketball players. As the son of a Clippers player, Quincy seems destined for greatness. Monica, on the other hand, struggles to make a go at playing basketball professionally as a woman without a leg up.
As Monica and Quincy grow up, they both take different pathways to success. Meanwhile, a budding romance between the pair threatens to implode as a result of their career ambitions. "Love and Basketball" succeeds on two levels: It's both a great sports movie and a great love story. Meanwhile, Lathan, who had never played basketball before auditioning for the film and sacrificed a lot for the role, gives a beautiful performance as a woman caught between ambition and love, and her chemistry with Epps is electric. It doesn't get better than the scene where Monica challenges Quincy to a one-on-one game for her heart. Pure cinematic gold.
The Holiday
What if you woke up and you were living someone else's life? Though it's technically a time-travel movie, that describes the premise of "13 Going on 30," in which a young Jenna Rink wakes up as an adult. In "The Holiday," this life-swap scenario is less science fiction, more Airbnb. Kate Winslet plays Iris, a lovelorn journalist in England still pining over her ex-boyfriend. In Los Angeles, Amanda (Cameron Diaz) is having similar romantic woes. Busy with her job as a movie trailer editor, she has just broken up with her boyfriend and needs a vacation.
Both women yearn to escape their own lives, and a home-swap website provides the perfect opportunity. Iris comes to L.A. to stay in Amanda's glitzy house, while Amanda travels to Surrey and makes herself at home in Iris' quaint English cottage. Of course, the moment they decide to get over their romantic woes is the same moment new love enters the picture. Iris meets Amanda's colleague, Miles (Jack Black, who forgot he starred in the film), a jovial cinephile. Amanda gets to know Iris' brother, Graham (Jude Law), a dashing single dad. Fans of "13 Going on 30" are sure to enjoy this charming rom-com, in which getting out of your comfort zone is the key to happiness.
She's the Man
In "13 Going on 30," Jenna is given the chance to see the world through someone else's eyes – an older version of herself, that is. In the classic teen movie "She's the Man," Amanda Bynes steals someone's identity, and sees the world through the eyes of another gender in the process. Bynes plays Viola, a teenage soccer player. When her high school cuts the girls' team, she's outraged. Unable to live out her dream of being a soccer star, Viola disguises herself as her twin brother, Sebastian, attending his all-boys boarding school in his place.
Hijinks ensue, including, most famously, the use of tampons as nosebleed-stoppers. Channing Tatum plays Viola-as-Sebastian's roommate, and their relationship becomes complicated when feelings develop. Bynes, an underrated comedian and the former host of the surrealist comedy series "The Amanda Show," delivers an outstanding comedic performance, playing up the gender-bending premise in a most ridiculous fashion. A witty adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," "She's the Man" exhibits the same goofy tone as "13 Going on 30."
Sweet Home Alabama
"13 Going on 30," what with its fairy dust and time-travel, is a fantasy. Of course, most great rom-coms are fantasies, and what separates the good ones from the rest of the pack is their ability to sell that fantasy. In "Sweet Home Alabama," which follows the rom-com formula to a tee, the success of this fantasy rests on the small but mighty shoulders of its star, Reese Witherspoon. She plays Melanie, a New York fashion designer with a past she'd like to forget. When she gets engaged to Andrew (Patrick Dempsey), the son of New York City's mayor, she's forced to confront her past before she can move forward.
Melanie's secret is this: She's not a Southern belle like she pretends to be. Instead, her parents live in a mobile home, and she's still married to her high school sweetheart, a redneck she just can't seem to get rid of. Before she can get married, Melanie must travel back to her hometown of Pigeon Creek, Alabama, to get a divorce from her husband, Jake (Josh Lucas). Obviously, the pair still care about each other, and running back to the city proves harder than Melanie thought. Though we've all seen this plot before, Witherspoon's innate winsomeness is enough to power the film through to its invaluable conclusion.