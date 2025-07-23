The 12 Best Lindsay Lohan Movies, Ranked

In the 2000s, millennials crowned auburn-haired Lindsay Lohan as the teen idol of the era. Unfortunately, like many child stars, Lohan had a difficult time in the industry and took a decade-long break in the 2010s. Still, her films from the late 1990s and mid-2000s remain generational touchstones and comedy classics.

Lohan's more grown-up work is less popular, though there are a few gems in her filmography that she deserves more credit for. More recently, Lohan launched something of a comeback with her series of popular Netflix films, putting her name back on the proverbial marquee once more.

Films aimed at kids and teens aren't always given serious consideration, and Lohan hasn't had the easiest time pleasing critics and keeping the press on her side. In fact, it's high time we evaluate Lohan's work with clear eyes and enough hindsight to recognize her talent and charisma for what it is.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a skeptic, join us for a journey through Lindsay Lohan's best movies.