10 Best Disney Sequels, Ranked
When it comes to sequels, Walt Disney Studios is no stranger to second installments, which have come in many forms over the years. These days, you will often see them debuting on the big screen or occasionally launching on Disney+. In the 1990s, there was an onslaught of direct-to-video sequels that dominated sales, and the 2000s saw a handful of now-beloved movies dropping on the Disney Channel. No matter how they were released, or if they are animated or live-action, there are many fan-favorite Disney sequels to choose from.
Hardcore Disney fans will tell you that "The Three Caballeros" was technically the company's first sequel, debuting in 1945. The movie is one of the strangest films Disney ever produced, and has ties to "Saludos Amigos" (1943). Eighty years later, Disney's sequel game is stronger than ever thanks to the theatrical release of "Freakier Friday." The 2025 film is a follow-up to "Freaky Friday," the 2003 movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
In honor of "Freakier Friday," we are going to share our 10 favorite Disney sequels. In order to keep things interesting, this list will omit movies made by some of the big companies owned by Disney. You will not find any Star Wars, Marvel, or Pixar sequels on this list in order to leave room for some unsung bangers. But with that said, the big question is ... How does "Freakier Friday" stack up against some bona fide Disney classics?
10. Hocus Pocus 2
"Hocus Pocus 2" was a sequel nearly 30 years in the making. When the first film was released in July 1993, it was a box-office flop that received middling reviews. One might think the film's inappropriate release date was part of a plan to get the VHS out by spooky season, but it was not available to own until January 1994. Thankfully, these setbacks did not stop the film from becoming one of the greatest Halloween movies of all time.
In 2022, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy returned as the Sanderson sisters, the notorious trio of witches who kill children to stay youthful. While the sequel doesn't hold a black flame candle to the original film, the return to Salem was a welcome treat. Midler, Parker, and Najimy proved they still have the comedic chops, and the film's younger cast were endearing additions to the Disney canon. There are only so many family-friendly Halloween films, so it is nice to have a newer flick to add to the October rotation.
Directed by Anne Fletcher, "Hocus Pocus 2" debuted on Disney+ and ended up earning three Emmy nominations. In 2023, it was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special.
There have been talks of a third "Hocus Pocus" film, but the project has yet to move out of the development stage. Parker appeared on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live!" in July 2025 and teased, "We've been having some conversations."
9. Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
There have been many versions of "Cinderella" over the years, but Disney's first adaptation was an animated film released in 1950. The movie's success kept the studio from folding in the '50s, but it took 52 years before it decided to give the titular princess her second big-screen animated project. "Cinderella II: Dreams Come True" was a direct-to-video production released in 2002 and was highly disliked by critics and fans alike. Thankfully, that didn't stop Disney from making "Cinderella III: A Twist in Time" in 2007.
Directed by Frank Nissen, the third Cinderella story was another direct-to-video release that creatively showed what would happen if Cinderella's evil stepmother got hold of the Fairy Godmother's magic wand. With her newfound power, Lady Tremaine (voiced by Susanne Blakeslee) turns back time and makes Prince Charming (C.D. Barnes) believe her daughter, Anastasia (Tress MacNeille), is the true owner of Cinderella's glass slipper. The shenanigans that ensue are surprisingly delightful. It's a fun take on the classic story, and it actually gives the Prince a little personality — he's barely in the second one!
Normally, we would encourage completism by watching the second film first, but you do not have to in this case. In a very frustrating turn of events, "Dreams Come True" ends with Anastasia getting a happily-ever-after romance, only for the third one to begin with her wishing she had one. While some fans claim the events of the third movie take place before the events of the second, that has never been officially confirmed.
8. Ralph Breaks the Internet
"Ralph Breaks the Internet" was released in theaters in 2018, six years after Disney fans fell in love with "Wreck-It Ralph." While some might argue the sequel is not as good as the first installment, it was a box office hit that received extremely positive reviews. It was also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards
Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, "Ralph Breaks the Internet" sees best friends Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) traveling through the Internet to acquire a piece needed to fix Vanellope's game, "Sugar Rush." On their adventure, they encounter the best and worst of the Internet. The movie manages to transform the World Wide Web into a fully-realized world, and does so with a lot of humor and heart.
"Ralph Breaks the Internet" is laugh-out-loud funny, and the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope is incredibly relatable for anyone who has ever lived far away from their best friend. However, the real gem of the sequel is the squad of Disney princesses. Seeing all of those icons together is magical. Disney needs to get their act together and make a full princess movie, because their scenes in "Ralph Breaks the Internet" are gold.
7. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
When "The Princess Diaries" was released in 2001, it catapulted Anne Hathaway to fame and became an instant Disney classic. It only took three years for Disney to release a sequel, "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." Directed by Garry Marshall and written by Shonda Rhimes, the follow-up was not nearly as well-received as its predecessor, but it still managed to earn $135.3 million at the box office. After Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis settles into her new role as the princess of Genovia, she learns the only way she is allowed to succeed her grandmother as queen is to get married.
There's a lot of joy in "The Princess Diaries 2," including a bachelorette slumber party that features a duet between Julie Andrews and Raven-Symoné. However, the true draw of the film is Chris Pine as Nicholas Devereaux. This marked the star's first movie role, and folks have been swooning over him ever since. The romance between Mia and Nicholas is a fan-favorite among Disney aficionados, who are hoping the duo will soon be reunited. A third "Princess Diaries" film is in development at Disney, but there has been no confirmation that Pine is involved.
"I don't know anything," Pine told "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in 2024. "Call Disney. Call [Disney CEO] Bob Iger," he joked. "The answer is I gotta see. I don't know anything about it. I think it's fantastic."
One fun fact about this Disney sequel is that it features a cameo from Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who got roped into the appearance long before Disney bought Marvel.
6. The Lion King II: Simba's Pride
"The Lion King" is one of the most beloved Disney movies of all time. It was a smash hit in 1994, earned two Academy Awards, and inspired a Tony-award-winning musical. Naturally, the film's direct-to-video sequel, "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride," does not compare to the first installment. That being said, the 1998 animated feature is still one of Disney's best follow-ups. In 2001, it was reported that the movie had sold 15 million copies. By 2005, it was still considered one of the most successful direct-to-video releases of all time.
The film follows Simba's daughter, Kiara (Michelle Horn), and her relationship with Scar's successor, Kovu (Ryan O'Donohue). A lot of Millennials will tell you that Kovu was one of their first crushes, despite being a lion. In addition to accidentally making a lion hot, the movie delivers a powerful message about legacy and letting go of old wounds. "The Lion King II" also brought back many major stars from the first movie. It is hard to dislike a project that features Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella as Timon and Pumbaa.
Speaking of the lovable meerkat and warthog duo, "The Lion King 1½" is also worth your time. The movie shows "The Lion King" from Timon and Pumbaa's perspective, and is very amusing. Since it is not exactly a sequel, it could not make this list, but it would be wrong not to give it a shoutout.
5. High School Musical 2
It is safe to say "High School Musical" is the most popular Disney Channel Original Movie in the network's history. After all, the 2006 project launched some big careers, most notably Zac Efron's. The cast returned for two sequels, including "High School Musical 2" in 2007. While this DCOM follow-up is undoubtedly silly, it has got a special kind of sauce. In fact, some would argue it is better than the first movie (this is a heated debate that has torn slumber parties apart). The movie has a surprisingly high Rotten Tomatoes score of 83% and earned two Emmy nominations — Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Children's Program.
"High School Musical 2" is set at a resort where all the Wildcats have summer jobs. The establishment is owned by the Evans family, which means Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) has room to go full-blown diva-villain. The musical numbers are a step up from the previous film, and it is clear there was a little more budget. The movie also gifted us with Efron's iconic "Bet On It" performance — arguably, the most ridiculous musical number ever put to screen (compliment). Efron didn't sing all of his songs in the first film, but he did in the second, which is one reason why some feel the sequel is superior.
After the three movies, Disney+ also released a series with a new cast titled "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." The franchise almost expanded even more, but Disney cancelled a planned spin-off.
4. Frozen II
"Frozen" was yet another Disney phenomenon that led to a great sequel. The 2013 film won two Oscars — Best Animated Feature and Best Song for "Let It Go," which became a cultural phenomenon (much to the dismay of parents everywhere). In 2019, "Frozen II" arrived, and it dominated the box office. It made $1.45 billion and is currently the 15th-highest-grossing film of all time. While the movie did not earn as much praise as its predecessor, it did get a lot of love. /Film's Josh Spiegel declared that the movie "tops the original" in his review.
The animation in "Frozen II" is stunning, and the songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are just as good as the first installment's instant classics. The song "Into the Unknown" did get an Oscar nod, but the movie was shut out of the Best Animated Feature race. This was baffling considering the award went to "Toy Story 4," which many would agree is the inferior Disney movie from that year. "Frozen II" had a compelling story and took its characters to emotional places you don't often see, especially for Disney princesses.
"Frozen 3" and "Frozen 4" are currently in the works, and we are dying to know how they will stack up against the first two films.
3. The Rescuers Down Under
When people talk about the Disney Renaissance era, they often forget about one of its first films, 1990's "The Rescuers Down Under," which was released 13 years after "The Rescuers." It saw the return of Bob Newhart and Eva Gabor as Bernard and Bianca, the lovable mice who work for the Rescue Aid Society, a group that helps children in need.
"The Rescuers Down Under" is a special film for many reasons. Not only was it the first Disney sequel to be released theatrically, but it was also the first feature film to be completely created digitally. It was the first project produced with Disney's "CAPS" system, which was actually developed for the movie. "The Rescuers Down Under" came out before the Academy Awards had a Best Animated Feature category (it was added for the 2002 ceremony), but its achievements deserved to be recognized.
While "The Rescuers" was a very successful film for Disney, most fans will agree that "The Rescuers Down Under" is the better of the two films. In addition to its lively animation, the Outback-set story is both charming and humorous. Bernard and Bianca travel to Australia to save a boy from an evil poacher, and it's quite an exciting adventure. Sadly, Jim Jordan, who voiced Orville in the first film, passed away before the production of the sequel. That meant the addition of John Candy as his brother, Wilbur, who created some core memories for '90s kids.
2. Freakier Friday
"Freakier Friday" is the inspiration behind this list, and it is easily one of the best Disney sequels ever made. The "Freaky Friday" journey has been long and interesting. Disney's first adaptation of Mary Rodgers' novel came in 1976, with another adaptation being released in 1995 before the definitive version starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan hit theaters in 2003. Twenty-two years later, Curtis and Lohan reunited for a sequel that's been a huge hit with audiences.
Directed by Nisha Ganatra, "Freakier Friday" features an all-new body swap. This time around, Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) swap bodies with Anna's daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), and soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily (Sophia Hammons). The movie sees the return of many familiar faces from the first film, including Chad Michael Murray, and enlists a fun new batch of actors, led by Manny Jacinto.
It only took three days in theaters for "Freakier Friday" to earn back its budget. It is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, has an "A" CinemaScore, and feels like an instant Disney classic. /Film's Ethan Anderton gave the movie an 8 out of 10, calling it "a funny, heartfelt sequel." While the film gives fans of the 2003 version a pleasant dose of nostalgia, it ultimately takes the story to new and interesting places. It was very close to earning the number one spot on this list, but there is one Disney sequel that just can't be topped ...
1. Muppets Most Wanted
There are many incredible sequels to "The Muppet Movie" (1979), but only one was made by Disney. The company officially acquired Jim Henson's creations in 2004, and seven years later, "The Muppets" hit theaters. The movie was a big success and earned Bret McKenzie an Academy Award for "Best Original Song" for "Man or Muppet." Fast forward to 2014, and "Muppets Most Wanted" premiered. The movie was a bit of a disappointment at the box office, making a total of $80.8 million. This was a big step down from the previous film, which earned $171.8 million.
Despite the box-office dip, "Muppets Most Wanted" was still a success with critics. However, at the time of its release, it just did not get the same level of respect from moviegoers. Now, more than a decade later, Henson lovers are reevaluating the film and declaring it one of the best Muppet movies. After the previous movie brought the Muppets back together, "Most Wanted" took them on a world tour. Things go awry when Kermit (Steve Whitmire) is replaced by the world's most dangerous frog, Constantine (Matt Vogel). Constantine and his nefarious No. 2, Dominic Badguy (Ricky Gervais), start stealing relics across Europe while planning to frame the Muppets. Meanwhile, Kermit ends up in a Gulag run by the hardened Nadya (Tina Fey), who becomes obsessed with him.
"Muppets Most Wanted" has everything you want out of a Muppet movie. The songs are great, the laughs are abundant, and the cameos are nonstop. The gaggle of prisoners at the Gulag might mark some of the best Muppet cameos of all time. Watching Ray Liotta, Danny Trejo, and Jemaine Clement singing and dancing to "I Hope I Get It" from "A Chorus Line" is undoubtedly the funniest thing you will see from any movie on this list.