10 Best Disney Sequels, Ranked

When it comes to sequels, Walt Disney Studios is no stranger to second installments, which have come in many forms over the years. These days, you will often see them debuting on the big screen or occasionally launching on Disney+. In the 1990s, there was an onslaught of direct-to-video sequels that dominated sales, and the 2000s saw a handful of now-beloved movies dropping on the Disney Channel. No matter how they were released, or if they are animated or live-action, there are many fan-favorite Disney sequels to choose from.

Hardcore Disney fans will tell you that "The Three Caballeros" was technically the company's first sequel, debuting in 1945. The movie is one of the strangest films Disney ever produced, and has ties to "Saludos Amigos" (1943). Eighty years later, Disney's sequel game is stronger than ever thanks to the theatrical release of "Freakier Friday." The 2025 film is a follow-up to "Freaky Friday," the 2003 movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

In honor of "Freakier Friday," we are going to share our 10 favorite Disney sequels. In order to keep things interesting, this list will omit movies made by some of the big companies owned by Disney. You will not find any Star Wars, Marvel, or Pixar sequels on this list in order to leave room for some unsung bangers. But with that said, the big question is ... How does "Freakier Friday" stack up against some bona fide Disney classics?