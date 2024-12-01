Stan Lee Got Roped Into A Hilarious Disney Cameo Years Before The Studio Bought Marvel

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stan Lee was known as a Marvel Comics writer and editorial director. He was instrumental in creating some of the company's most prominent characters and oversaw the entire comic book universe's direction. Lee went from the voice of Marvel to its cameo king over the course of his illustrious career, and even fans who weren't familiar with him before soon got to know the guy, thanks to Lee's frequent MCU appearances. However, he was stealthily starting his cameo career well before the MCU, and unbeknownst to many, his résumé includes a truly offbeat appearance in Disney's "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."

In this 2004 romantic comedy that depicts the further adventures of Princess of Genovia Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), Lee has a brief but fun turn as a foreign wedding guest who does his best to greet Queen Clarisse (Julie Andrews) with language skills that, unfortunately, come straight from "The Three Stooges."

Lee's "The Princess Diaries 2" appearance came well before Marvel and Disney officially became bosom buddies. "Iron Man" jump-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, and in 2009, Disney famously bought Marvel for a cool $4 billion. This particular cameo doesn't appear to have been an early sign of things to come. Instead, Lee simply happened to be friends with the movie's director, Garry Marshall, who offered the cameo opportunity to the Marvel bigwig.