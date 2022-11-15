A Third Princess Diaries Movie Is In The Works At Disney
Pack your bags because we're returning to Genovia! The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that a third movie in the "Princess Diaries" film series is currently in the works. While the story and cast have not been confirmed, the script is currently being written by Aadrita Mukerji, who has written for television shows such as "Supergirl" and "Reacher." This new installment is also expected to be produced by Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two movies.
As previously stated, the cast for this new "Princess Diaries" film has not been announced, which means that Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews haven't been confirmed as of yet. However, sources close to the project told THR that Disney hopes to have at least Hathaway on board to reprise her role as Crown Princess Mia Thermopolis. This isn't entirely out of the question, as the actress was previously in talks with director Garry Marshall for a franchise return. Marshall directed both "The Princess Diaries" and "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" and was interested in a third film, but passed away in 2016.
Where we last left Mia
Even though plot details are understandably being kept under lock and key, we can, of course, speculate on what this third entry could be about. We last saw Mia and her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Andrews) in 2004's "Royal Engagement," which involved, you guessed it, plans to have Mia married in order to ascend to the throne. After some back-and-forths and a royal love triangle, she eventually does become the Queen of Genovia, taking over from Clarisse. She also ends up getting engaged to Nicholas Deveraux (Chris Pine), whose uncle, Viscount Mabry (John Rhys-Davies) failed to usurp the crown.
Given the currently 18-year gap between "Royal Engagement" and this announcement (sorry if this fact made you feel a little older than you wanted), there is a lot of ground that can be covered in a third installment. Perhaps Mia and Nicholas face a difficult challenge in Genovia that needs to be solved, or maybe their own marriage is on the rocks and needs to be rekindled. They could even have children of their own that they are preparing for royal duties. Perhaps the film will be a combination of all three of these ideas, or maybe it goes in an entirely new direction. For instance, I'm not opposed to watching a "Princess Diaries" movie in the vein of "Spencer."
Disney has not provided comment on the new from THR. Both "Princess Diaries" films are available to stream on Disney+.