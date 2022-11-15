A Third Princess Diaries Movie Is In The Works At Disney

Even though plot details are understandably being kept under lock and key, we can, of course, speculate on what this third entry could be about. We last saw Mia and her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Andrews) in 2004's "Royal Engagement," which involved, you guessed it, plans to have Mia married in order to ascend to the throne. After some back-and-forths and a royal love triangle, she eventually does become the Queen of Genovia, taking over from Clarisse. She also ends up getting engaged to Nicholas Deveraux (Chris Pine), whose uncle, Viscount Mabry (John Rhys-Davies) failed to usurp the crown.

Given the currently 18-year gap between "Royal Engagement" and this announcement (sorry if this fact made you feel a little older than you wanted), there is a lot of ground that can be covered in a third installment. Perhaps Mia and Nicholas face a difficult challenge in Genovia that needs to be solved, or maybe their own marriage is on the rocks and needs to be rekindled. They could even have children of their own that they are preparing for royal duties. Perhaps the film will be a combination of all three of these ideas, or maybe it goes in an entirely new direction. For instance, I'm not opposed to watching a "Princess Diaries" movie in the vein of "Spencer."

Disney has not provided comment on the new from THR. Both "Princess Diaries" films are available to stream on Disney+.