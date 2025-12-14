Why 2025 Proved We Need To Change The Way We Talk About The Box Office

Cinema is dying. Movie theaters are an endangered species. The studio system continues to collapse before our very eyes. By and large, 2025 turned into a long and bleak march towards pessimism, despite the industry initially looking ahead to this mile marker and pinning all hopes on the mantra of #SurviveTil25. Each of those hyperbolic statements came true ... or, at least, feel real enough to constitute a clear and present danger to Hollywood as we know it. What's more, that sense of doom was pervasive enough to break free of our online bubble and escape confinement into the mainstream. For better or worse, this was the year when even casual audiences became aware of the discourse surrounding production budgets, opening weekend performances, and shareholders' return on investment.

But a funny thing happened on the way to making every accounting nerd's dream come true: This growing narrative, which posits that numbers matter above all else in art, took a bit of a hit. Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," despite naysaying by industry trades, went on to become a word-of-mouth success and a pop-culture force. "One Battle After Another," the big-budget Paul Thomas Anderson passion project that analysts spent an entire year wringing their hands over, helped reignite interest in premium formats and is a frontrunner for the next Academy Awards. Even Marvel Studios debuted two of its more interesting efforts in some time, despite an overall tepid response from audiences.

Perhaps the 2025 year in film proves that we can — no, must – change the way we discuss the box office. Nobody denies we live in a world where money talks. But maybe, just maybe, it doesn't have to be quite this loud.